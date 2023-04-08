logo
Baby Doge Coin gets a boost as AntNetworX promotes marketplace integration on digital billboard

babydoge

TL;DR Breakdown

  • AntNetworX has promoted the visibility of the dog-themed cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin by integrating it with its AntXWork platform.
  • Baby Doge Coin recently burned over $1 trillion worth of tokens to reduce the total supply of BabyDoge tokens.
  • BabyDoge’s price is currently experiencing bullish sentiment.

The famous dog-themed cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin has gained increased visibility and adoption thanks to a new integration with AntNetworX, a platform focused on building user-friendly decentralized applications  (dApps) with real-world applications.

AntNetworX has recently promoted the dog-themed memecoin, Baby DogeCoin, on a digital billboard, increasing its visibility and promoting its popularity within the cryptocurrency market. This move is expected to aid in the mass adoption of BabyDoge.

Integrating Baby Doge Coin with AntXWork, the first gasless Web3 gig marketplace on Binance Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon, allows users to buy and sell services on the platform using cryptocurrency.

Dubai-based AntNetworX announced the integration on April 6. The Baby Doge Coin Twitter handle expressed excitement about the integration and the billboard, tweeting “Billboard of BabyDoge” and adding the lookout emoji.

Last month, Baby Doge Coin announced they had burned over $1 trillion BabyDoge tokens through their burn portal. The objective behind the burn was twofold – to reduce the total supply of BabyDoge tokens and increase the cryptocurrency’s value. The burn is a strategic move by the Baby Doge Coin team to help the cryptocurrency stand out in a crowded market and gain more popularity.

By decreasing the total supply of BabyDoge tokens, the value of each token should increase, making it more valuable to potential investors. This move is expected to improve the cryptocurrency’s overall value and increase its appeal to users who are looking for a long-term investment opportunity.

At the time of writing, BabyDoge is experiencing bullish sentiment, with its price showing an increase of 0.85% to $0.000000002556. Bulls have established support and resistance levels at $0.000000002514 and $0.000000002657, respectively. However, in the last 24 hours, BabyDoge’s trading volume has decreased by 1.77% to $7,918,318, while its market cap has increased by 0.56% to $293,421,307.

Mutuma Maxwell

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

