FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
avax

AVAX recovers after AgriFORCE transformation into treasury company

2 mins read
815599
AVAX recovers after AgriFORCE transformation into treasury company

Contents

1. Avax One plans to raise $550M
2. AgriFORCE to boost holdings to $700M in the long term
Share link:

In this post:

  • AgriFORCE announced plans to rebrand as Avax One, becoming the first NASDAQ-listed company with an AVAX token treasury.
  • The company will raise $300M through a PIPE, and an additional $250M through other stock-related instruments.
  • AVAX bounced from lows under $30, aiming to continue its recent rally.

AgriFORCE announced plans to transform into Avax One, a digital asset treasury company. Following the news, AVAX tokens bounced from their recent lows of $30. 

AgriFORCE announced plans to transform into an AVAX digital treasury company (DAT). Following the news, AVAX tokens broke their recent slide, bouncing from lows of around $30. 

AVAX recovers after AgriFORCE announces transformation into Avax One treasury company
AVAX bounced from its recent lows on news of its first NASDAQ-listed treasury company, soon to launch its PIPE placement. | Source: Coingecko

The announcement of AgriFORCE follows the previous plans of the Avalanche Foundation to secure discounted AVAX tokens for treasury entities. 

Following the news, AVAX recovered to $31.79, compensating some of the losses during the latest altcoin downturn.

Avax One plans to raise $550M

AgriFORCE announced its plans to rebrand into Avax One ahead of its fundraising efforts. The rebranding arrives after the company’s five-year history led to a long slide of the stock price. 

AGRI traded at an all-time low of $2.41, rising to a peak of $10 following the treasury announcement. Later, the stock retreated to $7.14. The company attempted to develop clean food solutions, while also taking up Bitcoin mining on the side. 

As Avax One, the new entity may be among the first to gauge institutional and retail interest for AVAX. The tokens will not come from the open market, but from the reserves of the Avalanche Foundation. 

See also  South Korea launches won-backed KRW1 stablecoin on Avalanche

The architecture of financial markets is changing, and programmable blockchains like Avalanche are the new foundation,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of Avax One.

“For the first time, our company provides public market investors with a professionally-managed vehicle to invest directly in this transformation. Our mission is to maximize our ownership of this foundational technology, AVAX, on a per-share basis, delivering direct value to our shareholders as this new economy grows,” the executive continued.

The company has also appointed Matt Zhang, Founder of Hivemind Capital, to its board. Hivemind Capital is also helping the Avalanche Foundation with its $1B fundraising efforts, which will use up a significant part of the stored AVAX.

The company will have a strategic advisory board, led by Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, with other advisors to be revealed soon.

Avalanche aims to tap the next wave of DeFi, including tokenized real-world assets (RWA).

AgriFORCE to boost holdings to $700M in the long term

In the long term, the company aims to own more than $700M worth of AVAX, becoming a foundational partner in a growing ecosystem. The initial raise strategy will include a $300M PIPE facility, subject ot shareholder approval. An additional $250M may be raised in the near future through equity-linked instruments. 

See also  Bitmine Digital acquires 18,000 ETH holdings reach 2.17 million tokens

The recent moves by altcoin treasury companies show the DAT narrative is not yet depleted. However, altcoin buying may not meet the same retail demand for shares or other instruments. 

AVAX has been fighting to regain its exposure as a leading network. The chain carries $2.13B in value locked, led by a slow DeFi recovery. Avalanche C-Chain also has varied flows of value, mostly from bridging with Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan