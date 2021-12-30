TL;DR Breakdown

Avalanche price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $130.

The strongest support is present at $81.

Avalanche price prediction reveals the market to be fluctuating heavily, and the past few days have not been kind to the cryptocurrency. On December 28, 2021, the price went to $116 only to follow a steep downwards trend to a low price of $104; the next day, the price increased to $110. The price maintained a stable movement until it reached $105. From there, it went downhill to $101. On December 30, 2021, the price declined even more to $98, after which it gradually increased to $104, which is the current price of AVAX/USD.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price prediction: Massive volatility with bullish opportunities

Avalanche price prediction reveals the market’s volatility to be following an upwards trend, meaning that the price of the AVAX/USD is becoming more prone to variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $119, which serves as the resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $97, which serves as the strongest support.

The AVAX/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The trend of the market was maintained by the bears for the last couple of days, but it seems the bulls have finally made a comeback.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41, putting the cryptocurrency in the stable category. The RSI path can be seen following an upwards direction which may indicate a future reverse trend.

Avalanche price prediction for 1-day: AVAX/USD moving towards stability as volatility decreases

Avalanche price prediction reveals the market’s volatility following a declining movement, signifying that the probability of the AVAX/USD price experiencing change has decreased. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $130, which serves as the strongest resistance. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $81, which serves as the strongest support.

The AVAX/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The trend of the market can be seen fluctuating in the past few days. The bears have captured the market, and it might be for good. The bulls are trying for a comeback, and expectations are high.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48, showing a stable cryptocurrency. The value is neither in the undervalued category nor the overbought category. The RSI path can be seen following a steady straight path showing no signs of moving towards either extreme.

Avalanche Price Prediction Conclusion: Expectations high with the bulls

The conclusion of the Avalanche price prediction shows that the recognition made in the current behavior of the cryptocurrency indicates that it is following a bumpy downwards trend with little possibility of reaching $110. AVAX/USD is struggling at the $106 mark

Chart analysis shows bearish dynamics with possibilities of turning bullish soon. It is predicted that Avalanche may quickly enter the $110 mark range, but this depends on the volatility of the support; if current support fluctuates, we may see a decline in the current price, but that is not a very likely scenario if we take the recent observations and the facts of the market into account, the goal for $110 is not a difficult one.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.