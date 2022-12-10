logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX shows bearish traits at $13.42. More corrections ahead?

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX shows bearish traits at $13.42. More corrections ahead?

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Avalanche price analysis shows sideways movement.
  • The price has slightly decreased to $13.42.
  • Support for cryptocurrency is present at $12.35.

The coin has retraced back to $13.42 today, according to the Avalanche price analysis, and is currently going sideways. AVAX/USD is currently trading in the red due to selling pressure, which is negative overall. The coin’s value had recovered somewhat over the previous two days, if only little, but today the bears took control, and AVAX’s price movement was sideways with a slight value deficit. Nevertheless, over the past four hours, the price has begun to rise once more.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish pressure still persists

According to the 1-day price chart for Avalanche price analysis, there has been a decline in price today. After reaching a high of $13.60 yesterday, the price dropped to $13.34 today. However, a brief upward retracement was also seen, and the price is now 13.46 at the time of writing. The trading volume has decreased by 25.31% today, with the AVAX/USD reporting a 0.21 percent loss in value over the previous 24 hours and the crypto pair reporting an additional 0.51 percent loss over the previous week. However, over the past 24 hours, the market cap has declined by 0.19 percent.

AVAX 1d
AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Because the Bollinger bands indicate that the top limit of the indicator is at $14.10, which indicates resistance for the AVAX, and the lower limit is $12.02, which shows support for the coin price, there is only moderate volatility for AVAX/USD. The SMA 50 curve is at $13.06 and the moving average (MA) is at $13.53, above it.

The relative strength index (RSI) also follows a horizontal movement as it shows sideways movement in the lower half of the neutral zone at index 47, indicating yet an undecisive trend for the market.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The price breakout was downward at the beginning of today’s session, and a very quick devaluation was seen. Later, however, bulls took control of the price function, and the price has been recovering ever then, albeit both the fall and the recovery rate have been gradual.

Avax 4h
AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The RSI is currently moving slightly upward, indicating that buyers have returned to the market, but the volume of buying activity is about equal, suggesting that a trend change may still be imminent. On the 4-hour chart, the price has retraced close to the moving average, signaling a positive crossover. As the Bollinger bands converge, the volatility is reducing. AVAX price resistance is represented by the indicator’s upper band at the $13.60 level, and price support is provided by the indicator’s lower band at $13.13.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

After experiencing losses late last evening, the coin appears to be retracing once more, according to Avalanche price analysis. The return of the buying impulse is currently reversing the overall bearish Avalanche. Although the price deficit has been relatively minimal thus far, the major trend has not yet been identified.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Aamir Sheikh

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Related News

Hot Stories

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX shows bearish traits at $13.42. More corrections ahead?
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
Binance Coin price analysis: BNB retests $280.0 after resuming the bearish trend
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
Chiliz Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is $CHZ a Good Investment?
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
Siacoin Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is SC a Good Investment?
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin sell-off comes to an end and 7 key takeaways - Arthur Hayes
10 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bitcoin sell-off comes to an end and 7 key takeaways - Arthur Hayes
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
December 2022: What top exchanges published Proof of Reserves so far
10 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 9th
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
CZ takes a jab at Kevin O'Leary for defending SBF even after losing millions
09 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here