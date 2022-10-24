logo
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX obtains bearish momentum at $15.73

Avalanche price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Avalanche price analysis appears to be bearish
  • Support for AVAX/USD is present at $15.66
  • The resistance for AVAX/USD is present at $16.45

Recent Avalanche price analysis shows that the digital currency has been on a bearish run, with prices fluctuating around $15.73. Support for the AVAX/USD pair is present at $15.66, while resistance is seen at $16.45. Avalanche (AVAX) prices have been fluctuating around the $15.73 mark after a bearish run over the past few hours. The digital currency has decreased by around 1.11% over the past 24 hours, The digital currency has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, and its 24-hour trade volume is $188 million.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish turn disrupts bullish rally as price draws back to $6.97

The daily Avalanche price analysis indicates that the price decline appears to have been caused by a bearish turn in the market. The AVAX/USD pair had broken out of a descending triangle pattern at the time of writing as bulls took control of the market. The breakout saw the pair surged to highs of $16.45, and a low of $15.66 was formed.

image 347
Source: TradingView

The daily RSI for the AVAX/USD pair is currently at 56.51, and it appears to be losing momentum. The MACD for the pair is also bearish as the signal line crosses below the histogram. The 50-day moving average (MA) is currently at $16.59, and it is flat. The 200-day MA is currently at $15.68, and it appears to be trending upwards.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Avalanche price analysis confirms the market has formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern. The AVAX/USD pair is currently trading below the $15.00 mark, and it looks like the bears are in control of the market.

image 346
Source: TradingView

The bears have seen taking control of the market as the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the AVAX/USD pair is currently above the 56.00 level, which indicates that the bullish might control the market in the near term. The 4-hour MACD is moving away from the centerline in the bearish territory. The bears are in control of the market as the prices are trading below the Moving average indicator.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

To conclude, the recent Avalanche price analysis shows that the market is in a bearish state as the prices have declined after a brief period of bullish momentum. The technical indicators for the AVAX/USD pair are currently bearish, which supports a further decline in prices. The digital currency has strong support at $15.66, and if this level holds, we could see the prices rebound in the short term. However, if the bears take control of the market, we could see the prices decline to the $15.66 support level.

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

