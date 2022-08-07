logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX continues to move upwards with $35 target

Avalanche price analysis continues to be bullish, as price rose another 6 percent on an impressive run that has seen AVAX rise more than 27 percent. The current run started on August 3, 2022 with price at $22.26, before moving as high as $28.26 over the past 24 hours. AVAX bulls will be targeting the $35 mark by the start of next week, a point that could also bring sell offs with short traders reaping out profits. AVAX price has formed a distinct ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart which bulls will look to maintain.

The larger cryptocurrency market continues to stay bullish with prices throughout the market moving upwards. Bitcoin moved past the $23,000 barrier over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum stays in touching pursuit of the $2,000 mark. Among leading Altcoins, Ripple consolidated up to $0.37 with Cardano topping up to $0.52. Dogecoin rose to $0.07, while Solana and Polkadot jumped up to $41.21, and $8.81, respectively.

Screenshot 2022 08 08 at 1.46.10 AM
Avalanche price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX soars above moving averages on 24-hour chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Avalanche price analysis, price can be seen forming an ascending triangular pattern since August 3, 2022. The uptrend has lifted price up to the $28 mark with strong indication of bullish momentum to test resistance at $35. AVAX price has risen above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, along with the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $24.86 during the current trend.

AVAXUSDT 2022 08 08 01 49 14
Avalanche price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index sits at 68.54 in the overbought region, indicating that the current trend may reverse soon. The over valued status of the RSI would pave way for short sellers to come into the market and is also indicated by the 20 percent increase in trading volume for the token over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve can be seen forming higher lows to attempt a bullish divergence above the neutral zone. In conclusion, AVAX price is tipped to trend further upwards, however traders would be vary of the $35 resistance point over the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX continues to move upwards with $35 target
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
How to Stake on Uniswap: A Quick Guide to Passive Income
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Aave price analysis: AAVE increases value by 3.5% after strong bullish movement
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH wobbles near $1,700 as bulls desperate to touch $1,800
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Tron, and FTX Token Daily Price Analyses – 7 August Morning Price Prediction
07 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Elon Musk drags Twitter to court for fraud
07 August, 2022
2 mins read
Binance CEO Urges To Move Funds From WazirX To Binance
06 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin falls to $23K on U.S. jobs report
06 August, 2022
2 mins read
How are the top cryptocurrencies selected?
05 August, 2022
2 mins read
Voyager Digital set to refund users with a $270 million fund
05 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us