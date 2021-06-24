TL;DR Breakdown

Authorities in Spain have begun probing circumstances and the eventual cause of death of crypto enthusiasts and software mogul John McAfee.

His death occurred shortly after a court approved his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for tax evasion.

Following the approval, the 75-year-old body was discovered in the evening in his cell at the Brians 2 penitentiary near Barcelona. A spokesperson for the prison John McAfee died said the death was apparently from suicide.

His body has been taken into custody by judicial officials who opened an investigation to determine the cause of death.

A spokesperson for Catalonia’s justice ministry said, “There was a death which suggested suicide, but confirmation must come through the autopsy,” she told AFP, saying it could be a matter of days before a post-mortem would be carried out.

Last minutes of John McAfee

McAfee’s last days were filled with many battles and tragic circumstances. From having to elope from the US to being imprisoned in Spain and getting prepared to be extradited to the US, where he would face charges and bag up to 30 years in prison.

He also recently revealed how he lost his fortune to profligate spending by his McAfee team and some of his fortune seized by authorities. The last the crypto and software mogul heard about himself as he would be extradited to the US before his body was found dead in his prison cell.

The last minutes of his life were depressing, although he (John McAfee) says he regrets nothing while he was in prison. He had an exciting and adventurous life, however.

Things you may not have known about McAfee

McAfee was born to a British father and an American mother on September 18, 1945.

At age 15, his father committed suicide by gunshot.

In 1963, he got a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Roanoke College, which also gave him an honorary Sc.D. degree in 2008.

In 2013, McAfee married Janice Dyson, who was 30 years younger than him

McAfee was the founder of McAfee Associates. He established the antivirus software company in 1987 but resigned from the company in 1994.

McAfee made his big break as the pioneer of the first commercial antivirus software.

In 1997, McAfee Associates and Network General came together to form Network Associates.

John McAfee had other business interests aside software programming such as cryptocurrency, herbal antibiotics, and yoga.

McAfee, in his lifetime, also delved into politics. In 2016 and 2020, he sought to be nominated as the United States Presidential candidate under the Libertarian Party.