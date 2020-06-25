A new collaboration between Australian Post and Bitcoin.com.au has enabled Australians across the country opportunity to now pay for their Bitcoin purchase at Post offices in the country.

In an announcement by Bitcoin.com.au, over 3,500 Australian Post offices in the country will allow clients to pay for bitcoin thanks to the new partnership. Additionally, the new partnership will allow the post offices accept cash and EFTPOS payments for digital currency purchases made on Bitcoin.com.au, through their popular Post Billpay service.

Making Bitcoin safe and easy in Australia

Holger Arians, CEO of Bitcoin.com.au, expressed his happiness towards the new partnership, noting that it is a major achievement for digital currency in Australia and around the world at large. He said:

It proves that there are established businesses and organizations that want to learn about new technologies by doing, and not by blocking.

Arians explained that his aim with the new initiative is to make Bitcoin safe and easy for every Australian to use. This would also give them easy access and trusted client, he argued. According to him, many people in the country find paying for Bitcoin at an Australia Post office safer than transferring funds online, particularly for first-time buyers or new clients.

Australian post thrilled to provide Bitcoin services

Speaking on behalf of Australian Post, Susan Nicholson, Australia Post’s Head of Business and Government Financial Services said Australia Post has for a long time played an essential part in the community to make services accessible to everyone. She said:

Post Billpay has been one of Australia’s most trusted bill payment methods for over 20 years, and we’re pleased to now provide the ability for Bitcoin bills to be paid at a post office, which will come with a product enhancement that offers ID verification and real-time bill payment confirmation back to the biller.

It’s worth noting that Australia has been a crypto-friendly country with currently over 5,000 bitcoin vending machines. While Bitcoin.com.au users were already able to pay for Bitcoin at about 1500 retail outlets in the Blueshyft payment network.