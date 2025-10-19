Australia to offer US rare earths alternative in meetings this week

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, October 20, for high-stakes talks expected to center on rare earths, critical minerals, and security.

Albanese, who will be accompanied by his ministers for resources, Madeleine King, and for industry and innovation, Tim Ayres, described the White House meeting as “an important opportunity to consolidate and strengthen the Australia-US relationship.”

The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening supply chains for critical minerals used in defense technologies, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics, an area where the West remains heavily dependent on China.

Australia’s strategic minerals pitch

Australia is among the world’s top producers of many of these minerals, and it has taken an active role in working to increase its mining capabilities and source for global partners.

Its rare-earth offer is coming at a time when the US is exploring alternative supply chains for critical minerals, materials essential for electric vehicles, fighter jets, and semiconductors, among others, away from China.

In recent months, the Albanese government has moved to assert a more active role in the global critical minerals market. The government is reportedly working with other stakeholders to finalize an A$1.2 billion ($782 million) strategic mineral stockpile plan that will also focus on future export deals and joint investments with partners.

Jim Chalmers, Australia’s Treasurer, reportedly said last week that there was “no doubt” critical minerals would feature prominently in Albanese’s talks with Trump.

Beyond the government level, companies are also moving in step. Earlier this month, Lynas Rare Earths, Australia’s largest producer, signed an agreement with US firm Noveon to supply rare earth magnets, strengthening industrial ties between the two countries.

Balancing opportunity and risk

The Albanese government is keen to attract American capital into its mining and processing sectors, but any arrangement that increases coordination with Washington will likely complicate relations with Beijing, Australia’s largest trading partner.

According to reports, Albanese also plans to raise the future of the AUKUS security pact, signed in 2021 with the US and the UK to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

While AUKUS has become a pillar of Australia’s defense strategy, its implementation has slowed amid leadership changes in Washington, with the Pentagon reportedly still reviewing the agreement. For Canberra, the rare earths agenda and AUKUS are intertwined.

Although both nations have been going at each other in a tit-for-tat fashion, especially with tariffs, since President Trump resumed office, China’s decision to impose export restrictions on gallium, graphite, and certain rare earth compounds has intensified concern in Washington.

Analysts say the moves have reminded Western governments of their vulnerability in critical mineral supply chains. However, while Australia’s mineral endowment is vast, its refining and processing capacity lags far behind China’s, which controls nearly 90% of global processing.

A potential mutual relationship

Trump, who has prioritized trade re-industrialization in his second term, has framed resource independence as a national security issue. Albanese, on the other hand, faces domestic pressure to turn Australia’s critical minerals potential into a tangible economic advantage.

The Washington visit could mark the start of a new phase in Australia-US resource diplomacy, and its success could help to position Australia as a cornerstone of an emerging “critical minerals alliance” among Western nations.

Observers will be looking out for the proceeds of the meeting, watching out for the possible commitments, such as US equity stakes in Australian miners or long-term offtake agreements.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts