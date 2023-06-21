Atomic Wallet hackers move millions of stolen XRP tokens via major exchanges

TL;DR Breakdown

Additional updates indicate hackers are cycling through exchanges to offload the stolen funds while authorities intensify efforts to bring them to justice.

Expert team from Xrplorer tracks the stolen tokens, revealing hackers' use of elaborate money laundering techniques to cover their tracks.

In the aftermath of the infamous Atomic Wallet hack, the repercussions persist as millions of stolen XRP tokens resurface, finding their way into major cryptocurrency exchanges. The incident, which occurred in early June and was allegedly carried out by the notorious North Korean group Lazarus, left a trail of despair among crypto enthusiasts.

Recently, a team of experts from Xrplorer, a leading crypto intelligence provider, embarked on a mission to track the stolen tokens as they traversed various platforms. Their diligent efforts have shed light on the ongoing activities of the hackers, prompting urgent action to be taken in order to reclaim the pilfered funds.

Atomic wallet hackers are heavily laundering funds today, spawning new accounts to avoid blocklists. We're monitoring and working closely with exchanges to try and seize as much as possible. Still got ~20M XRP left to move. pic.twitter.com/1GdvvB4gmh — XRP Forensics (xrplorer.com) (@xrpforensics) June 19, 2023

Taking to social media, the forensic team revealed their findings, unveiling the hackers’ employment of sophisticated money laundering tactics. By creating new accounts to evade blacklists, the cybercriminals aimed to obfuscate their digital footprints and dispose of the stolen XRP tokens without detection. The movement of the illicit funds became apparent as millions of tokens inundated exchanges, with substantial amounts finding their way to prominent platforms such as KuCoin, Binance, WhiteBIT, OKX, and Huobi.

Ongoing pursuit of hackers as stolen XRP tokens continue to circulate

The unfolding drama surrounding the Atomic Wallet hack reached new heights as the Xrplorer team provided additional updates on the whereabouts of the stolen XRP tokens. Remarkably, another two million tokens were discovered to be in motion, indicating that the hackers were actively cycling through various exchanges in search of fresh opportunities to offload their ill-gotten gains.

Intriguingly, research conducted by experts suggested that MEXC could potentially serve as a viable channel for further transactions involving the stolen XRP tokens. Recent observations indicated that smaller increments of XRP had found their way onto the MEXC platform, raising suspicions that it may be utilized by the cybercriminals to continue their illicit activities.

With approximately 18 million XRP tokens still unaccounted for, the hunt for the perpetrators intensifies as law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts collaborate to bring them to justice. The Atomic Wallet hack serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of cryptocurrency platforms and the pressing need for enhanced security measures to protect investors and their digital assets.

