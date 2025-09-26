🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
ASTERHYPEXPL

Aster compensates traders for the XPL perp incident in USDT

2 mins read
819964
Aster compensates traders for the XPL perp incident in USDT

Contents

1. Misconfigured index hiked XRP trade prices and caused liquidations
2. Aster volume growth continues amid technical setback
Share link:

In this post:

  • Aster DEX has fully compensated users in USDT after abnormal price movements in the XPL perpetual trading pair.
  • The disruption was caused by a misconfigured index, leading to a price spike near $4 before returning to normal levels.
  • Despite the incident, Aster posted record growth with $70B in trading volume and over 2.57M registered traders.

Aster, the decentralized perpetual futures exchange built on BNB Chain, has completed compensation for users impacted by abnormal price action in its XPL perpetual trading pair. 

The incident reportedly unfolded on Thursday, which prompted a response from the platform assuring customers that all affected traders would be reimbursed.

In a post on X early Friday, the Aster team said compensation had been distributed in full. Users who suffered losses during the disruption received their reimbursement directly in USDT credited to their exchange accounts.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process,” Aster wrote. “For any further questions, please submit a ticket via our Discord.”

Misconfigured index hiked XRP trade prices and caused liquidations

Earlier in the week, several community reports and blockchain analysts had identified a technical misstep that caused the price movements in XPL perpetual trades. According to an on-chain researcher going by the pseudonym Guthix on X, the index price for the XPL pair had been hard-coded at $1, while the mark price was capped around $1.22.

When that cap was lifted without adjusting the index, the trading price on Aster spiked to nearly $4. Other exchanges trading XPL continued to show stable values close to $1.3, almost 3x less than values seen on the perpetual decentralized exchange.

The sudden jump triggered a wick that temporarily froze Aster’s trading chart before prices returned to more realistic levels. Several traders, however, were liquidated during the chaos, with numbers reportedly clocking about $32 million in long bets.

See also  Asian crypto markets outpace US and EU with 47% returns

At the time of the disruption, Aster sent a notice on X that it had identified the irregular activity in the trading pair. “We are aware of abnormal price movements on the XPL perpetual trading pair. Rest assured, all user funds are SAFU. We are conducting a full review and will compensate any affected users for losses,” the platform wrote.

At around 10:40 PM UTC Thursday, Aster announced that the problem had been solved and all losses from liquidations were to be calculated before the reimbursement commenced. About four hours later, the DEX team said most of the users had been compensated.  

A second update from the team early Friday morning confirmed that compensation went beyond losses from liquidation. 

“Update on XPL perp incident: Another round of compensation including trading fees and liquidation fees has now been fully distributed,” Aster wrote, confirming users recovered the full amount lost during the disruption.

Aster volume growth continues amid technical setback

Even during the XPL perpetual trade incident that troubled Aster, the exchange generated $16.3 million in daily trading fees over the last 24 hours, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard. The fee was more than triple Hyperliquid’s $4.9 million.

See also  Cathie Wood buys back into Alibaba as stock hits multiyear high
Aster compensates traders for the XPL perp incident in USDT
DEX Marketshare Fees Aster and Hyperliquid chart. Source: Dune Analytics

The exchange now has more than 2.57 million registered traders, and nearly 468,000 new accounts were created in the past 24 hours alone. In terms of trading volume, Aster has more than tripled Hyperliquid in the last 24 hours, recording $35.87 billion, while the latter garnered $10.09 billion.

The Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao-backed DEX has been a driving force in perpetual trading volumes across decentralized exchanges for the whole of this week. DefiLlama data shows the platform reached an all-time high of $70 billion in trading volumes on Thursday.

Open interest on Aster’s native ASTER token has surged as well. CoinGlass data indicates outstanding contracts reached $1.15 billion on Thursday, an uptick from under $143 million just five days earlier on September 20.

Rival token HYPE has also been on a more muted run in price performance. Open interest on the HYPE token has declined 1.85% in the past 24 hours to $2.2 billion. 

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan