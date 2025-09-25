Aggressive buyers stay on ASTER, betting on the new perp futures DEX

ASTER tokens are attracting whales, who are boosting their reserves. The Aster DEX is still running hot, while its native asset trades close to all-time highs.

Whale accumulation continues for ASTER tokens, as the perpetual futures DEX tries to outshine Hyperliquid.

ASTER still traded around $2.11, down from its peak above $2.30. The token is still among the day’s top gainers, attracting renewed interest in accumulation.

On-chain data shows that two entities acquired a significant part of the ASTER supply. One of the buyers was a cluster of related anonymous wallets. Those wallets hold $156.3M worth of Aster. The wallet cluster was funded through the ChangeNOW DEX, withdrawing the assets directly from the Aster DEX.

Another address linked to Daniel Larimer and Galaxy Digital holds $114.5M ASTER, after a withdrawal from Galaxy Digital.

The recent whale buying follows a rotation of whale holdings, as Cryptopolitan reported a HYPE whale that switched to ASTER in the past day.

Based on Bubblemaps data, one of the addresses holds 0.30% of the ASTER supply. In total, the recent buyers hold 7.13% of the ASTER supply. Most of the addresses are not connected in clusters and are idle for now.

Accumulating ASTER may be related to the platform’s point farming Stage 2 program, which incentivizes holding and trading.

Aster DEX continues to surpass Hyperliquid’s volumes

Aster has been accelerating its activity in the past few days, as seen from its record fee production. As of September 25, Aster DEX was the second biggest producer of fees among all apps and protocols, based on DeFi Llama data.

The DEX produced $13.96M in fees, while Hyperliquid achieved a lower baseline of $2.86M. The initial enthusiasm and point farming have led to Aster setting new trading and fee records each day since its launch.

The DEX already has $1.23B in open interest, but it’s still far from Hyperliquid’s $13.5B in positions. However, short-term activity reached a peak, with $4B in volumes for the past 30 days. Aster DEX is still in its initial stages, and Hyperliquid remains the leader when it comes to high-profile whales and well-established markets.

Aster boosts Binance ecosystem

Aster DEX is becoming a key part of the growth in the Binance ecosystem. In exchange, the DEX is getting integrated with other services and fast-tracked to dominance. While Aster still cannot catch up with Hyperliquid’s metrics, it has a head start on other new perp DEXs.

Some of the active ASTER trading and exchange activity comes from the recently launched incentive program, directly from Binance Wallet.

Exclusively on Binance Wallet | Extra 10% Bonus on @Aster_DEX Trading Volume Score From 12:00 (UTC+0) on September 24, 2025, Aster Trading Volume Score earned via the Aster dApp using Binance Wallet (Keyless), either through the App or Browser Extension, will receive an… https://t.co/ElHsHmIw5s — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) September 24, 2025

The campaign will run until October 5, and rewards will depend on a weekly snapshot of trading scores.

Additionally, Aster has opened a native program with rewards for holding a position longer. The additional Rh points will accrue to whales that manage to retain their position, ensuring lower market volatility and liquidations.

