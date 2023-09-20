ASCAP Champions Songwriters’ Rights in the Face of AI Challenges

TL;DR Breakdown

Award-winning songwriters and composers are taking a stand on Capitol Hill as part of the annual American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers (ASCAP) “Stand with Songwriters” Advocacy Day. Their mission is to protect American music creators’ rights and address the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the music industry.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams emphasize music’s essence: its profoundly human nature. He says music emanates from the depths of the human soul, reflecting and often healing our human condition. In a world increasingly influenced by AI, ASCAP urges Congress to put humans first and protect the rights of songwriters. The message is clear: don’t cede these rights to AI.

AI is advancing relentlessly, and ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews quickly points out the urgency of legislative action. While embracing innovation, ASCAP underscores the need for regulations that safeguard creators’ rights.

Key principles for AI

To guide their advocacy efforts, ASCAP has adopted six creator-centric principles for AI, which provide a framework for addressing the challenges posed by AI in the music industry. These principles are:

Human Creators First: ASCAP prioritizes the rights and compensation of human creativity. It’s a resounding call to protect the soul of music-making from being overshadowed by machines.

Consent: Protecting the right of creators to decide whether their work is included in an AI training license. This principle underscores the importance of giving creators a say in how their art is used.

Compensation: ASCAP insists on fair compensation for creators when AI utilizes their work. They assert this should be achieved in a free market rather than through government-mandated licensing.

Credit: ASCAP advocates for proper attribution when creators’ works are employed in new AI-generated music, ensuring that creators receive due recognition.

Transparency: A call for clear identification of AI-generated works versus human-generated ones, alongside metadata retention. This transparency is essential for creators to maintain control over their work.

Global Consistency: ASCAP envisions an even playing field that values intellectual property across the global music and data ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of harmonized international standards.

ASCAP’s congressional endeavors

Following the “We Write the Songs” concert at The Library of Congress, where popular ASCAP members performed and were introduced by Members of Congress, ASCAP members will hold meetings with policymakers on Capitol Hill.

ASCAP has assembled a diverse group of advocates, including influential figures like Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, Madison Love, Pasek and Paul, and Matthew West. These notable individuals bring their experiences and perspectives to the forefront of the advocacy efforts.

ASCAP’s commitment to the cause extends nationwide. Members from all 50 states have been invited to participate, with email activations and social media engagement opportunities throughout the week. This inclusive approach seeks to galvanize support for protecting creators’ rights in an AI-driven music landscape.

In the age of AI, where technology continually redefines the boundaries of creativity, the “Stand with Songwriters” Advocacy Day is a clear and unwavering call to safeguard the essence of music—its humanity. Through its dedicated efforts, ASCAP strives to ensure that the voices of songwriters and composers remain at the forefront of the music industry and that their contributions are recognized, respected, and compensated fairly.