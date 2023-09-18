Artificial Intelligence Essential for Global Progress on UN SDGs, President Kagame Affirms

TL;DR Breakdown

Kagame delivers his message during the United Nations Digital Day event, emphasizing the need for equitable access to high-speed internet to achieve universal connectivity.

President Paul Kagame has underscored the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in propelling advancements toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations. Kagame delivered this crucial message during his address at the United Nations Digital Day event in New York, an event organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Bridging the digital divide

Speaking at the United Nations Digital Day event, President Paul Kagame has highlighted the indispensable role of artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating global efforts to realize the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations. The event, jointly hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened world leaders to discuss the transformative potential of technology in achieving sustainable development.

Kagame, who co-chairs the Broadband Commission, stressed the importance of ensuring equitable access to high-speed internet to ensure that the benefits of technology are widespread. He acknowledged the progress made in expanding internet access but pointed out that approximately one-third of the world’s population still remains offline. In his address, Kagame stressed the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence technology, stating that it is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals while emphasizing the need for AI to be a beneficial force rather than a hindrance.

Universal connectivity, according to Kagame, can be achieved through cost reduction, investment in digital skills, and access to smart devices. He emphasized that both the public and private sectors must play their roles in unlocking these results, as the challenges are too substantial for any one entity to tackle in isolation.

Empowering youth through connectivity

The occasion marked the release of the SDG Digital Acceleration Plan, outlining steps, safeguards, and collaborative efforts needed to bridge gaps in delivering the 2030 Agenda. New pledges and commitments for universal meaningful connectivity were announced under the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition.

President Kagame expressed support for ITU’s call to increase pledges for the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition to $100 billion by 2026, noting that nearly half of the $30 billion already raised will be allocated to enhancing digital connectivity in the least-developed countries. He cited Rwanda’s experience with the GIGA initiative, led by ITU and UNICEF, as a successful partnership that has made internet connectivity faster and more affordable, particularly in 63 schools.

Highlighting the significance of youth empowerment, Kagame acknowledged Africa’s young and dynamic population, passionate about entrepreneurship and self-improvement. He emphasized that bridging the digital divide for the youth would enable them to compete globally and fulfill their potential. Kagame urged world leaders to harness the power of AI as part of their efforts to achieve the SDGs while emphasizing the need for responsible AI governance frameworks to protect everyone.

Harnessing artificial intelligence for sustainable development

Kagame commended the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its role in accelerating digital transformation and achieving the SDGs. The event’s opening remarks, delivered jointly by ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, called for game-changing progress to realize the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.