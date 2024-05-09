Loading...

Arrowhead CEO, Pilestedt Addresses Helldivers Delisted Countries

2 mins read
Helldivers 2

Contents
1. What’s with Helldivers
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt gives an update on Helldivers 2 restrictions on over 177 regions.
  • Helldivers 2 was delisted on Steam from over 177 regions following Sony’s policy update requiring players to connect PSN accounts to Steam.
  • Arrowhead CEO acknowledges the difficulty he faced tackling the PSN account relinking issue, terming it as a “herculean effort.”

Helldivers has been in the headlines for lots of reasons. Unfortunately, the game has been trending for the wrong reasons. Today, Johan Pilestedt responded to an inquiry on Discord, saying he’s speaking to relevant partners about relisting Helldivers on Steam.

“Sorry no, I’m speaking to our partners at PlayStation and Valve and pushing for it to be undone. Getting the account linking took a herculean effort – but I won’t rest in my desire to have it available everywhere.”

  • Pilestedt, Arrowhead CEO, responding to @skrm on Discord.

Johan’s reassurance to fans comes at a time when players are still outraged. His active discussions with Valve and PlayStation are a sign of hope. Although Pilestedt refrained from making any promises to fans, he acknowledged the difficulty of the issue; he made it clear that he desires to have the game available to all players globally.

What’s with Helldivers

A little backstory: Helldivers started trending when Sony tried to force PC players on Steam to connect their PSN accounts to play the game. Unfortunately, many gamers do not have PSN accounts because they aren’t available in over 177 regions globally. This means Sony attempted to limit access to Helldivers from all these regions. 

Johan Pilestedt’s efforts to have Helldivers available everywhere in the world continue. The new updates show his relentless efforts to fight for Helldivers, making sure no players are left behind. 

The unrest caused by these demands led to an uproar among players, who didn’t hesitate to fight back. Players all over stormed to Steam to give negative reviews about the game until it achieved an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating on the platform. The uproar fueled discussions from Sony, which then decided to backtrack on their decision to force players to link PSN accounts to Steam. 

Although Sony backtracked on the account linking requirement, players remain unavailable in 177 regions globally. It is reassuring to players to see the CEO actively working to have the game unrestricted in all regions. 
The Steam reviews still show how angry Helldivers players have been in the past weeks. Many players want the game to be relisted and available to all.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Game
#Gaming
2 mins read

Xbox Game Pass Expands with Day One Releases in May 2024

Nextworld
#Gaming
2 mins read

Netflix Partners with Roblox to Launch ‘Nextworld’ Digital Theme Park

Warzone
#Gaming
2 mins read

Warzone Hackers Unleash Explosive Chaos

Day Z Frostline
#Gaming
2 mins read

Brutal Survival Game, DayZ Set for Massive Expansion with DayZ Frostline 

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan