Arrowhead CEO, Pilestedt Addresses Helldivers Delisted Countries

Helldivers has been in the headlines for lots of reasons. Unfortunately, the game has been trending for the wrong reasons. Today, Johan Pilestedt responded to an inquiry on Discord, saying he’s speaking to relevant partners about relisting Helldivers on Steam.

CEO Addresses Delisted Countries pic.twitter.com/4lHLvFdIAx — Helldivers Alerts (@HelldiversAlert) May 9, 2024

“Sorry no, I’m speaking to our partners at PlayStation and Valve and pushing for it to be undone. Getting the account linking took a herculean effort – but I won’t rest in my desire to have it available everywhere.”

Pilestedt, Arrowhead CEO, responding to @skrm on Discord.

Johan’s reassurance to fans comes at a time when players are still outraged. His active discussions with Valve and PlayStation are a sign of hope. Although Pilestedt refrained from making any promises to fans, he acknowledged the difficulty of the issue; he made it clear that he desires to have the game available to all players globally.

What’s with Helldivers

A little backstory: Helldivers started trending when Sony tried to force PC players on Steam to connect their PSN accounts to play the game. Unfortunately, many gamers do not have PSN accounts because they aren’t available in over 177 regions globally. This means Sony attempted to limit access to Helldivers from all these regions.

Johan Pilestedt’s efforts to have Helldivers available everywhere in the world continue. The new updates show his relentless efforts to fight for Helldivers, making sure no players are left behind.

The unrest caused by these demands led to an uproar among players, who didn’t hesitate to fight back. Players all over stormed to Steam to give negative reviews about the game until it achieved an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating on the platform. The uproar fueled discussions from Sony, which then decided to backtrack on their decision to force players to link PSN accounts to Steam.

Although Sony backtracked on the account linking requirement, players remain unavailable in 177 regions globally. It is reassuring to players to see the CEO actively working to have the game unrestricted in all regions.

The Steam reviews still show how angry Helldivers players have been in the past weeks. Many players want the game to be relisted and available to all.