Bitcoin (BTC) $46830.3 -0.27%
Ethereum (ETH) $2306.2 -1.07%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.923 -1.09%
Binance Coin (BNB) $304.323 +0.22%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57112 -1.11%
Solana (SOL) $101.846 +4.23%
Cardano (ADA) $0.529658 -2.01%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08049 -1.09%
Tron (TRX) $0.104113 -0.02%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2758 -0.03%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0532 -0.59%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009503 -0.78%

ARK Invest continues to offload its Coinbase stocks

2 mins read
coinbase and ark invest

Most read

Bitcoin mining stocks surge in trading volume, outpacing tech giants

Ethereum Price Prediction 2024-2033: Will ETH reach $8000 soon?

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Contents
1. ARK’s Strategic Maneuvers: Beyond Coinbase
2. The Coinbase Conundrum and ETF Saga
Share link:

TL;DR

  • ARK Invest sold $25 million in Coinbase shares as stock dropped 3%.
  • Since December 2023, ARK has offloaded over $125 million in Coinbase shares.
  • Post-sale, ARK bought 105,201 Tesla shares for about $25.3 million.

ARK Invest, under the stewardship of the ever-dynamic Cathie Wood, has once again made headlines. This time, it’s for offloading a whopping $25 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares as of January 3, amidst a 3% drop in the stock to $152.24. This isn’t a one-off event; since December 2023, ARK has divested over $125 million in shares from the crypto exchange, signaling a significant shift in its investment strategy.

ARK’s Strategic Maneuvers: Beyond Coinbase

Diving deeper into ARK’s recent transactions, the United States-based asset management company has been actively rebalancing its portfolio. Post the Coinbase sell-off, ARK Invest announced the acquisition of 105,201 Tesla (TSLA) shares, valued at nearly $25.3 million. This purchase was distributed across its ETFs, with ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) snapping up 91,194 Tesla shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) adding 14,007 TSLA shares to its holdings. Despite the recent sell-off, Coinbase continues to be a heavyweight in ARK’s portfolio, particularly in the ARKF ETF, where it represents assets over $145 million as of January 4.

This strategic shift is not just confined to Coinbase and Tesla. On December 5, ARK offloaded 237,572 Coinbase shares from its three funds, netting at least $33 million. This significant sell-off was split across ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Furthermore, in a surprising move, ARK liquidated its entire Grayscale Bitcoin Trust holdings worth $200 million on December 28, redirecting about $100 million of this into the Bitcoin Futures ETF Bito. These maneuvers are indicative of ARK’s adaptive and forward-thinking investment approach, unafraid to make bold decisions in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

The Coinbase Conundrum and ETF Saga

Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange and a public company, finds itself in a peculiar position. As a potential linchpin in the relationship between the crypto market and traditional equities, its role in the future of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is significant. However, the company has been embroiled in legal tussles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused of operating as an exchange, broker-dealer, and clearinghouse without appropriate registrations.

This legal drama, however, hasn’t dampened Coinbase’s ambitions. The company’s spokesperson confidently stated their preparedness for ETF approvals and the robustness of their product offerings. This assurance comes amidst ongoing discussions about the US approving a spot-Bitcoin ETF, with Coinbase poised to play a central role in the operation of these securities.

In this convoluted scenario, ARK Invest has not been a mere bystander. The firm, in collaboration with Swiss crypto custodian 21Shares, has thrown its hat in the ring with the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. This proposed exchange-traded fund, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is part of a series of applications by various entities seeking approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF. The SEC, which has been cautious in its approach, has until January 10 to decide on ARK’s application, after having previously rejected a similar proposal in 2023.

In essence, ARK Invest’s recent activity, particularly the sale of Coinbase shares, is a testament to its dynamic investment strategy. Cathie Wood and her team continue to navigate the unpredictable waters of the financial world with an eye for opportunity and a readiness to make bold moves. Whether these decisions will pay off in the long run remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: ARK Invest is not afraid to stir the pot, keeping the market on its toes.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Cleanspark
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark boosts efficiency with significant Bitmain S21 deal

Bonk
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bonk’s 70% drop highlights the unpredictability of memecoin investments

ARK
#Industry News
2 mins read

Cathie Wood’s ARK investment trims Coinbase holdings to maintain portfolio balance

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players
#Industry News
2 mins read

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players: Report

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan