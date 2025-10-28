Ark Invest chief Cathie Wood sees humanoid robots as next major AI breakthrough

Prominent investment manager, Cathie Wood, says robots that look and move like humans could become the most significant opportunity in artificial intelligence, even as concerns grow about whether the technology sector is overheating.

Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Invest, made her remarks Tuesday while attending a major investment conference in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. She told reporters at the Future Investment Initiative gathering that machines designed to resemble people might prove more transformative than other AI applications currently getting attention.

“I know a lot of people are worried about all [the] ‘AI hype,'” Wood explained during her conversation with CNBC. “But as we’re looking to the future, especially with embodied AI, which is all about robotaxis and transforming the world of transportation completely, and then healthcare, which is probably one of the most profound applications of AI, we think that this investment will pay off.”

She went further, saying humanoid robots would likely surpass other developments, as the technology sector has seen rapid advances in making machines that can mimic human form and function. “I think the chaser is going to be humanoid robots. And I think that is going to be the biggest of all the embodied AI opportunities,” Wood stated.

The technology has fascinated people for years, with numerous companies working to build machines capable of changing industries ranging from medical care and helping individuals with daily tasks to store operations.

Money managers have typically remained doubtful about the field, particularly regarding whether these robots can perform well enough in actual use to justify their costs.

Tesla’s Optimus robot gets major backing

Tesla’s chief, Elon Musk, has expressed strong support for the idea. The businessman said that 80% of Tesla’s value will eventually come from its Optimus robot project, as reported by Cryptopolitan. The businessman said last month that his company’s Optimus robots would eventually account for roughly 80% of the car manufacturer’s total worth.

Wood’s firm manages an exchange-traded fund focused on AI and robotics. Its largest investments include Tesla at 9.16%, Palantir at 7.02%, and AMD at 6.14%.

Regarding how businesses will adopt these technologies, Wood said major companies need time to get ready for such changes.

“What I do think is, on the enterprise side, it is going to take a while for large corporations to prepare themselves to transform it’s going to take a company like Palantir going into the largest enterprises and really restructuring them in order to really capitalize on the productivity gains that we think are going to be unleashed by AI,” she noted.

For everyday users, Wood sees faster adoption. “In the consumer space, the consumer loves all of this, you know, and I think we’re all looking forward to our personal assistants doing our shopping for us,” she said. “I am really excited about not just shopping, but how much my productivity as an individual is going to increase with AI. It already has in terms of research.”

Warning of potential market ‘reality check’

Despite her optimism, Wood acknowledged that AI stock prices might face a short-term test. She suggested that when interest rates shift direction, markets could experience turbulence.

When asked directly if AI was experiencing a bubble, Wood disagreed. “I do not believe AI is in a bubble,” she said, adding that technology company valuations would make sense over five years. “If our expectations for AI, especially embodied AI in the way that I just described, are correct, we are at the very beginning of a technology revolution.”

Markets rose Monday on hopes for improved trade relations between the United States and China, with American stocks hitting new highs. Investors are now watching technology company earnings reports and an expected Federal Reserve rate cut this week.

Wood’s investment firm has been actively adjusting its portfolio, recently purchasing shares in companies across multiple sectors while maintaining its focus on disruptive technologies. The moves reflect ongoing confidence in the long-term potential of artificial intelligence and robotics despite near-term market uncertainties.