Ark Invest adds $4.4 million in BitMine stock as its treasury surpasses 2 million ETH

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, an asset management firm, added $4.4 million worth of shares to its position on BitMines Immersion Technologies. The transaction followed BitMines’ treasury holdings, surpassing two million ETH tokens worth about $8.9 billion.

According to the asset management firm’s financial disclosures, on September 8, 2025, it acquired 101,950 BitMine shares across its three ETFs. The Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 67,700 shares, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 21,890 shares, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) added 12,360 shares. The total accumulation was $4.4 million. Combined with the previous holdings, the three ETFs now hold 6.7 million BitMine shares worth about $284 million.

BitMine’s stock jumps 4.2% as Ark Invest continues to invest in the firm

BitMine started as a Bitcoin mining company but shifted its focus to the Ethereum treasury in April of this year, with the launch of the ‘alchemy of 5%’ initiative. The alchemy initiative involved accumulating 5% of the total Ether supply as the company’s goal. The latest holdings by BitMine exceed 2 million ETH, worth about $9 billion.

According to StrategicETHreserve.xyz, BitMines holdings represent about 42% of the corporate holdings currently totaling 4.91 million ETH and 1.7% of the total Ether supply. Ethereum hit its all-time high on August 24, topping at $4,953.73, and trades presently at $4,946.05 with a market cap of $525.79B.

BitMines chairman Tom Lee reiterated the company’s long-term goal of investing in Ethereum, saying it will be one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. He signaled his optimism towards the potential of a Federal Reserve Interest rate cut. In an interview with CNBC, he noted that a lower interest rate could provide a dual benefit, particularly by decreasing borrowing costs, especially in the housing market, and increasing investor confidence, which, according to him, would support cryptocurrencies and equity markets.

BitMine’s stock, BMNR, has jumped 4.2 %, trading at $43.81 at the time of writing. The stock YTD is up 461.41%, with a year range of $1.93 – $161.00, showing huge investor confidence in the stock’s performance. Ethereum’s price consolidation at $4,350 has limited immediate gains from the treasury’s expansion. The ETH treasury firm’s stock has attracted a surge in trading volumes, averaging $56.16 million.

Ark Invest adjusts its portfolio, selling 43,728 shares of Robinhood

Ark Invest adjusted part of its portfolio alongside BitMine’s purchase by selling 43,728 Robinhood Markets shares, valued at approximately $5.13 million. However, the sale is attributed to profit-taking following Robinhood’s stock rising by more than 15% after it was reportedly supposed to be included on the S&P 500 index. Robinhood stock is currently trading at $117.28, with a YTD of approximately 214.76%.

BitMine’s current position marks only 34% towards its 5% goal, reflecting a broader trend of Ethereum accumulation continuing. Futures markets have also indicated a higher probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in the upcoming Fed meeting. Such conditions potentially provide further momentum for both equities and cryptocurrency markets.

Cryptopolitan reported on September 7th that Ark Invest had acquired 387,000 BitMine shares worth $16 million and 144,000 Bullish crypto exchange firm (BLSH) shares worth $7.5 million. The new acquisitions add to ARK’s steady accumulation of BitMine shares in recent months, including $174 million in July and further purchases in August.

Alongside achieving the 2 million ETH milestone, BitMine has introduced the ‘Moonshot strategy’ that allocates around 1% of its balance sheet to investments designed to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem. Following the Moonshot strategy announcement, the company invested $20 million in Eightco Holdings, which reportedly plans to adopt Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary asset.

