Arizona warns as crypto ATM scams drain millions from residents.

Arizona officials are escalating warnings as cryptocurrency ATM scams accelerate across the state, targeting consumers with urgent payment demands and causing significant financial losses. Attorney General Kris Mayes stated that Arizonans lost more than $177 million to crypto ATM-related fraud in 2024 alone.

State authorities say the scams are designed to disproportionately target the elderly and have relied on pressure tactics to pressure the victims to move cash, in short, through crypto kiosks as quickly as possible. As a result, the Attorney General’s Office has initiated a new fraud complaint form and encouraged victims to report fraud incidents within 30 days to improve the prospects of recovering funds.

State officials escalate warnings as scams target older adults

Mayes said scammers routinely masquerade as law enforcement agencies, banks, utilities, or even family members in trouble. The callers will frequently claim to have experienced a breach of an account or a legal emergency, then direct victims to withdraw cash and deposit it at a cryptocurrency ATM. Once done, the funds are irreversibly transferred to wallets that are controlled by fraudsters.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, any requirement to use a crypto ATM should be seen as a serious red flag. Officials stressed that legitimate businesses and government agencies do not accept payment at cryptocurrency kiosks under any circumstances.

The magnitude of the problem is not confined to Arizona. Nationwide, Americans suffered $246 million in losses from crypto ATMs in 2024, with victims averaging 60 years old or older, according to data from federal authorities. According to CoinATMRadar, about 31,339 crypto ATMs have been installed across the United States, indicating widespread accessibility.

Federal agencies have raised similar concerns. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said complaints related to bitcoin ATM fraud continue to increase sharply. Its Internet Crime Complaint Center reported over 12,000 complaints and over $333.5 million in losses from January through November 2025, which are above its numbers from the same period a year earlier.

Arizona enforces stricter rules as lawmakers tighten oversight

In response to mounting losses, Arizona enacted legislation regulating crypto kiosks last year. The law requires operators to have clear, multilingual fraud warnings, 24/7 live customer support, and daily transaction limits. New customers are subject to a $2,000 daily limit, and existing users are subject to a $10,500 limit.

The measure was the only crypto-related one signed in 2025 by Governor Katie Hobbs, who vetoed four other Bitcoin-focused proposals, including the Arizona Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act. When the kiosk law was presented to state officials, they argued it was a consumer protection measure and not an endorsement of digital assets.

Arizona’s approach is similar to steps taken in other jurisdictions. Cities such as Spokane and states such as Illinois have enacted restrictions or stepped up oversight to reduce fraud from crypto ATMs.

There is also an increase in enforcement actions. Cryptocurrency automated teller machines have been subject to fines associated with scamming, such as a recent $1.9 million settlement between Bitcoin Depot and Maine regulators. According to authorities, the deal was a response to failures to prevent fraudulent transactions on the company’s machines.

FTC data indicates that bitcoin ATM losses rose from $78 million in 2022 to $114 million in 2023, more than doubling in two years. Older people are still the most affected group. Victims aged 60 and over accounted for 71% of bitcoin ATM losses in the first half of 2024, totaling $46 million.

