Argentine Soccer Association collaborates with Upland to introduce metaverse

The Argentine Soccer Association (AFA), the institution that manages the nation’s soccer league, has partnered with Upland to provide its supporters with an immersive experience inside the metaverse.

AFA fans can now access digital versions of their favorite teams, games, and historical moments through this groundbreaking platform and acquire tickets for events from within an exciting virtual world.

However, this is a fantastic opportunity for Argentine soccer enthusiasts to become even more connected to the rich heritage of AFA.

The AFA enters the metaverse

The Argentina Soccer Association announced the new partnership with Upland in an official press statement. However, this four-year deal marks the first of its kind for the Argentine Soccer League and is projected to generate profitable revenue through digital asset sales.

By working together, they will construct virtual representations of all league teams – including players, tickets, games, and memorable moments – that can be collected by traditional and tech-savvy fans (Web3). Ultimately this agreement stands as a testament to modernizing soccer fandom in Argentina.

More metaverse experience for AFA fans

However, this virtual universe will be more than a one-way experience for the fans. They can resell their digital collectibles and create an entire secondary market.

The Argentine Soccer Association believes that this new development will help strengthen its bond with its supporters, especially after the national Selection’s impressive victory in the FIFA World Cup held here in Qatar recently. Furthermore, it is expected to internationalize the domestic league as well.

Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, happily hailed this collaboration as it will benefit from metaverse’s groundbreaking technologies. As he exclaimed:

This agreement allows us to partner with the best creators of technology and new digital products and thus generate a new source of income for all participating clubs. We welcome Upland as a new commercial partner of our Association and of the Argentine Professional Soccer League. Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA

Excitingly, other soccer leagues and their teams worldwide have already begun embracing the metaverse. The Spanish Laliga, for instance, has become deeply involved in linking its presence with these virtual realities by collaborating with two notable companies: Globant and Dapper Labs.

Nonetheless, this partnership allows them to broaden their scope of influence within this sphere while creating exclusive digital products available only through licensed markets.