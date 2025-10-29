Aptos surpasses Solana and Ethereum in 24-hour stablecoin supply inflows

Aptos on Wednesday flipped Solana and Ethereum in 24-hour stablecoin supply inflows, signaling robust on-chain activity and growing investor confidence in the blockchain. On-chain data also revealed that Aptos has reached a market capitalization of $2.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

At the time of publication, Ethereum had a market cap of $483.7 billion, while Solana had a market cap of $107 billion. On-chain data also revealed that Aptos has 1.8 million daily active users, compared to Ethereum and Solana, which have 494,800 and 539,100, respectively.

Aptos sees increased investor interest in its network

According to data from Artemis, Aptos recorded a significant influx of stablecoins on Tuesday, adding $545.7 million to its supply over the last 24 hours. The surge signals increased investor interest and activity in the network, which has already surpassed major networks, such as SOL and ETH.

Aptos cited a16zcrypto’s 2025 State of Crypto report, which revealed that the total stablecoin supply is currently at record highs of over $300 billion. The report also disclosed that over $1 billion of the total stablecoin supply lives on Aptos. The Layer 1 blockchain also acknowledged that while USDT and USDC dominate the market, they also move faster, better, and cheaper on Aptos.

According to the report, the crypto market cap has also surpassed $4 trillion for the first time, signaling the industry’s growth. a16z argued that accelerating the adoption of technologies such as stablecoins and the tokenization of traditional financial assets will define the next cycle for the crypto sector.

a16z also noted that 2025 is the year of institutional adoption, with firms making efforts to join the space. It acknowledged that the bipartisan GENIUS Act, passed into law in July, provided institutions with the clarity they needed to move forward. The report also revealed that mentions of stablecoins in SEC filings have surged by 64% in the months since the new legislation was approved.

On-chain data revealed that Tether and USDC dominate the stablecoin market, accounting for more than 87% of the total supply. Keyrock analysts and Bitso have forecasted that stablecoins will account for 12% of global payments by 2030.

The crypto investment company and the South American crypto exchange believe that stablecoins will soon account for $1 out of every $8 in cross-border payment transactions. They argued that the feat will be reached once the current challenges around regulation, liquidity, and interoperability are addressed.

At the time of publication, APT has plummeted by more than 2.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently exchanging hands at $3.353. The digital asset has remained unchanged over the last 7 days but has dropped nearly 22% in the last 30 days.

Trump’s USD1 stablecoin launches on Aptos blockchain

HUGE: @DonaldJTrumpJr & @ZachWitkoff announce LIVE that @worldlibertyfi's USD1 is coming to Aptos 🦅 Aptos is USD1's first Move-based integration. The list grows of those choosing the fastest, cheapest, & most efficient rails in the world. Welcome to the United States of Aptos. pic.twitter.com/SiV8VcCDxQ — Aptos (@Aptos) October 1, 2025

The rising interest in Aptos coincides with the recent launch of Donald Trump’s USD1 stablecoin on the blockchain earlier this month. The Aptos Foundation announced on October 1 that the initiative makes USD1 the first stablecoin with a Move-based integration, connecting it to the programming language that powers the Aptos network.

The foundation acknowledged that the launch of USD1 aims to leverage Aptos’ infrastructure, which it referred to as one of the fastest and most efficient in the industry. The USD1 stablecoin is part of the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s broader ambition to bridge digital assets with traditional finance.

USD1 rolled out on the Aptos blockchain on October 6 and offers support from a wide range of applications within the network’s ecosystem. DeFi protocols, including Hyperion, Echelon Market, Thala Labs, and Panora Exchange, have already committed to integrating USD1.

