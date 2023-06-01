Aptos price analysis: Bulls prevail as APT sees an uptrend at $8.54

TL;DR Breakdown

The Aptos price analysis for today reveals a bullish trend, as the asset’s value has witnessed an upward surge due to the continuous efforts exerted by the bulls. After a recent decline during a bearish market phase, the bulls managed to regain control following a correction observed yesterday, resulting in a significant price increase to $8.54. This positive momentum is likely to persist, with further price hikes expected in the hours ahead.

APT/USD 1-day price chart: APT experiences a bullish rally

The one-day Aptos price analysis indicates a positive trend for today, as the APT/USD value exhibits an upward trajectory, defying the bearish market conditions of the past. Buyers have seized control, resulting in a significant surge in the asset’s value over the last few hours. Currently, the coin is valued at $8.54. Although the gains may offset previous losses, it is anticipated that the upward trend will persist, leading to further gains in the near future.

APT/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

In spite of the recent bearish trend, there is a close proximity between the SMA 20 curve and the SMA 50 curve, suggesting a potential crossover. The moving average (MA) remains stable at $8.30, slightly above the current price level. Decreased volatility has prompted an adjustment in the upper Bollinger band to $8.79, representing a strong resistance level. Similarly, the lower Bollinger band has been established at $7.97, acting as robust support. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 46, implying an increase in buying activity and supporting the upward trend observed in the market.

Aptos price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

During the past four hours, the hourly Aptos price analysis has revealed a significant upsurge in the APT/USD price. This steady increase has continued unabated throughout the trading session. Despite this encouraging development, it is essential to remain vigilant, considering the possibility of selling pressure resurfacing, particularly as the price approaches a local resistance level.

APT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The latest price analysis of APT suggests a positive trend, as the bulls have been driving the price upwards over the past 24 hours, reaching $8.54. The Bollinger Bands average is currently positioned at $8.45, with the upper band at $8.68 and the lower band at $8.21. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has demonstrated an upward trend, with the curve hovering around 55 in the upper half of the neutral zone, indicating increased buying activity in the market.

Aptos price analysis: Conclusion

After conducting a thorough Aptos price analysis on both the hourly and daily charts, it is evident that the bulls have seized control of the market, resulting in a noticeable uptrend in the APT/USD trading pair. Over the past 24 hours, the price has witnessed a substantial surge, highlighting robust buying activity. The signals from the hourly chart are also encouraging, indicating the potential for further price increases.

