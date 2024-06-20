Aptos Labs Announces Partnership with NBCU to Transform Fan Experiences with Web3 and Blockchain

Palo Alto, United States, June 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Multi-year agreement combines Aptos’ blockchain technology and Web3 onboarding guidance provided by Aptos Labs with NBCUniversal’s globally recognized media and entertainment brands

Aptos Labs today announced a long-term strategic development agreement with NBCUniversal aimed at revolutionizing fan experiences, loyalty and gaming through blockchain technology and Web3.

The agreement will explore integrating accessible blockchain technology and Web3 with NBCUniversal’s properties, connecting fandoms to the content that they love.

“We aim to deliver world-class, internet-grade blockchain products and solutions to the market,” said Mo Shaikh, co-founder & CEO of Aptos Labs. “We look forward to working with NBCUniversal and leveraging the Aptos blockchain to explore deepening fan relationships and delivering unique entertainment experiences.”

“Today’s media and entertainment landscape is rapidly changing, with fan experiences and preferences driving a lot more of those shifts than in previous eras,” said Greg Reed, Vice President of Technology Partnerships at Universal Pictures. “Our multi-year partnership with Aptos Labs will help us deepen our fan relationships so we can create and deliver more of the media and entertainment experiences our audiences crave.”

Aptos will expand on NBCUniversal’s previous initiatives that cultivated fan engagement using Web3 and blockchain technologies, including a digital scavenger hunt at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Pictures has also released several blockchain-enabled gaming experiences to promote their theatrical releases. This partnership will further explore Web3’s potential in fostering interconnected digital experiences across NBCUniversal’s platforms.

About Aptos Labs

Aptos Labs, co-founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, is dedicated to creating better network tooling and seamless usability to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. Having now raised over $400M, Aptos Labs is backed by top-flight investors, including a16z, Jump Crypto, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Franklin Templeton Investments. For more information: https://aptoslabs.com/

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology and programming language, Move, are designed to evolve, improve performance and strengthen user safeguards. Users can visit https://www.aptosfoundation.org for more information on the Aptos blockchain.

