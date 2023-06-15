Apple’s rejection of Zeus Bitcoin wallet sparks controversy in crypto community

TL;DR Breakdown

In a move that has garnered attention from the cryptocurrency community, Apple (AAPL) has rejected the latest version of the non-custodial Lightning Network-enabled Bitcoin wallet, Zeus. The rejection comes shortly after Apple’s warning to another Bitcoin-related app, Damus, suggesting the tech giant’s increased scrutiny of cryptocurrency apps on its platform. The decisions have sparked concerns among legal experts and industry figures, questioning Apple’s stance on crypto apps and the need for clearer regulatory guidelines.

Apple’s rejection of Zeus, version 0.7.6, has stirred controversy in the crypto community. Founder Evan Kaloudis tweeted that Apple cited the app’s facilitation of virtual currency transmission without being submitted by a recognized financial institution or corresponding exchange. The tech behemoth demanded Zeus provide documentary evidence of the necessary licenses and permissions to distribute an app with cryptocurrency exchange features. Even though Zeus is a non-custodial wallet and does not offer crypto exchange capabilities, discussions with Apple for approval are still ongoing.

Critics argue that being non-custodial should not pose a significant hurdle for Zeus. Industry experts, including Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino, emphasize that the app is a software interface, making compliance with Apple’s guidelines more feasible. They contend that non-custodial wallets, like Zeus, which do not hold funds or private keys, should not be classified as money transmitters typically applicable to custodial wallets. This distinction raises questions about Apple’s rationale behind the rejection and the need for consistent guidelines for crypto app developers.

Damus will be removed from the app store in 14 days, apple says zaps are not allowed on their platform because they *could* be used by content creators to sell digital content. This is right before we’re about to give our talk at the oslo freedom forum on how decentralized social… pic.twitter.com/uAK1U0UBet — Damus⚡️ (@damusapp) June 13, 2023

The impact on innovation and future of crypto integration

The rejection of Zeus follows Apple’s recent warning to Damus, another Lightning Network-enabled app. Damus had incorporated a “zap” feature, enabling Bitcoin tipping for users. Apple took issue with this feature, which it deemed equivalent to enabling the sale of digital content. As a result, Damus was instructed to remove the zaps functionality from content sections while retaining it at the profile level. Damus core developer William Casarin intended to resubmit the app with zaps, asserting compliance with Apple’s guidelines.

The decisions made by Apple have drawn criticism from notable figures in the industry, such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and entrepreneur Elon Musk. They highlight the importance of fostering innovation and enabling a global payment protocol for the internet. Also, the rejection of Zeus, coupled with the warnings issued to Damus, has fueled concerns about the impact of Apple’s actions on the future of crypto app development.

Legal experts echo these concerns and emphasize the need for clearer regulatory guidelines. They argue that Apple’s approach may hinder progress in the crypto space and hinder the growth of innovative applications. Critics also note the existence of numerous non-custodial wallets available on the App Store, which have yet to face similar scrutiny. They call for consistency and transparency in Apple’s guidelines for crypto apps, allowing developers to navigate the evolving landscape confidently.

Apple’s decisions regarding Zeus and Damus raise fundamental questions about the company’s stance on cryptocurrencies and their potential integration into the mainstream. As discussions continue between Zeus and Apple, the outcome of this dispute will likely have implications for the wider crypto community, shaping the future of crypto app development and regulatory standards in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.