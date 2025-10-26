Apple’s iPad Pro may get iPhone 17 Pro’s vapor chamber cooling system

Apple is preparing to bring the iPhone 17 Pro’s vapor chamber cooling system to the iPad Pro, with the change likely landing in the 2027 model, according to Bloomberg.

The feature, already rolled out on this year’s iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, was designed to handle the heat generated by high-performance chips during power-heavy tasks like gaming, video editing, and on-device AI.

Now, Apple’s moving the same system into tablets (specifically the iPad Pro) without adding fans, marking the first time it applies that level of thermal solution to a product this thin.

The system uses liquid evaporation and condensation inside a sealed metal chamber to move heat away from the chip.

On the iPhone, that approach replaced the titanium frame’s former role in heat dissipation. That frame had been a problem on the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, which regularly ran hot and were uncomfortable to hold. But the iPhone 17 Pro solved it.

You can now launch games or run Apple Intelligence tools without the whole thing overheating. Apple plans to do the same with the iPad Pro, which, despite having a bigger body than a phone, still struggles to stay cool when pushed.

Apple targets overheating problem with M6 iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is becoming more like a portable desktop, and that comes with heat. Just last week, Apple released a new version of the iPad Pro with the M5 chip, which benchmarks say is now just as powerful as the M1 Ultra from the Mac Studio.

That chip once cost over $3,000 and ran in giant metal towers. Now it’s in your lap. But the M5 still isn’t immune to thermal throttling. That’s why Apple is already working on a vapor chamber for future models.

The 2027 iPad Pro will likely ship with the M6 processor, built using TSMC’s 2-nanometer process, which improves power efficiency and keeps speeds high without wrecking battery life.

But even with that advancement, Apple knows it needs a better cooling system, especially as more users load the iPad with video editing, AI tools, and Mac-style multitasking on iPadOS.

Apple usually refreshes the iPad Pro every 18 months. Based on that cycle, the vapor chamber will show up around spring 2027.

The company’s long-term goal is to boost performance while keeping the tablet fanless, even though similar devices from other brands already include vapor chambers.

But Apple wants to use the feature as a key selling point to drive upgrades from users still on older models.

The new cooling tech would also help Apple push a bigger gap between the iPad Air and iPad Pro lines. In 2024, the iPad Air was upgraded to a 13-inch screen, the same size as the Pro, and it’s scheduled to get the M4 chip in 2026.

That move blurred the line between the mid-tier and premium models. Giving the Pro exclusive hardware features, like vapor chambers, would help separate the two again and steer users toward the higher-priced option.

Apple accelerates ad rollout for Maps while foldable iPad stalls

Apple is also rolling out a plan to inject advertising into the Apple Maps app, with the new placements going live sometime next year.

Under the system, restaurants, retailers, and local businesses can pay for better visibility in search results, similar to how developers already buy top placement in the App Store’s Search Ads section.

Apple believes it can do it better than Google, with a cleaner layout and AI-based targeting that shows more relevant ads based on user behavior.

But this move could push more users away. Many iPhone owners are already frustrated with aggressive marketing inside the device, from banners for AppleCare+, Apple Music, TV+, and Fitness+, to sponsored spots inside Apple News.

And with the iPhone 17 Pro starting close to $2,000, users say Apple is asking for too much. “It’s already a billboard,” one longtime customer told Gurman. “And now they want Maps too.”

Even though Apple sees a big money opportunity here, it’s also bracing for pushback. Internally, the company is planning ways to avoid making Maps feel like just another ad channel.

But some employees involved in the project still worry the strategy could backfire, especially with Donald Trump now back in the White House, where his administration could apply more scrutiny to Apple’s growing ad business.

Meanwhile, Apple’s long-rumored 18-inch foldable iPad is on life support. After planning to release the tablet in 2028, engineers have now delayed it until 2029 at the earliest. The reason: hardware problems. The prototype is too heavy.

The foldable OLED screen is too fragile. And the expected price tag is over $3,000, likely around $3,400, the same as the Huawei MateBook Fold, which is already being sold in China.

Apple doesn’t know if there’s even a market for a foldable iPad at that price. People working on the project told Gurman it’s a 50-50 chance whether the thing ever ships. Apple has a habit of walking away from hardware that doesn’t look profitable.

The self-driving car was axed last year. Earlier this year, it shelved the Apple Watch with a built-in camera. Most recently, the company ditched a cheaper version of its Vision Pro headset, which was supposed to be lighter and easier to wear.

