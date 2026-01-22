Apple tops 2026’s most admired firms list as AI leaders dominate corporate reputation

Apple has cemented its place at the top of corporate prestige for the 19th consecutive year, leading the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list in 2026, according to the annual ranking released this week by Fortune magazine.

Often touted as one of the most vital markers of corporate standing, the ranking highlights the largest and most well-regarded companies across 51 sectors, according to feedback from more than 3,000 industry experts.

AI shaped several positions on this year’s list. Though critics questioned Apple’s progress with its AI, the company received top marks from those who value its successful, well-managed handling of talent, capital, and supply chains as much as its innovative work.

AI developments boosted AMD and Nvidia’s rankings

Credited for AI development, GPU leader NVIDIA took 4th spot, with Advanced Micro Devices at 48th and Workday at 49th. The Top 5 on the WMAC list—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase—showcase firms consistently admired for stability, innovation, respected leadership, and international growth.

Several companies fell out of the Top 50 this year, including Target, PepsiCo, Novo Nordisk, and Adobe. Nonetheless, particularly in the industry category rankings, some companies returned to prominence: Whirlpool tops home equipment and furnishings for the first time since 2018, and MetLife leads life and health insurance for the first time since 2015. L’Oréal and GE Aerospace also scored first-time victories, ending six- and five-year runs by Procter & Gamble and Lockheed Martin, respectively, in their categories.

The 2026 WMAC rankings also feature 35 female-led firms, or 10% of all companies, with 13 executives also appearing on Fortune’s 2025 Most Powerful Women list, including leaders from Accenture, Citigroup, and AMD.

Speaking on the rankings, Alyson Shontell, Fortune’s Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer, commented, “As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead.”

Additionally, Mark Royal of Korn Ferry explained that inclusion on the list reflects a company’s consistent ability to build trust and credibility over time, rather than on a single year’s performance.

Laura Manson-Smith, Korn Ferry’s global leader of organization strategy consulting, also remarked, “Reputation is built from the inside out. While financial performance may open the door to admiration, it’s people and culture that keep companies there.”

Raymond James analysts said Apple’s stock could stagnate in 2026

Some Wall Street experts anticipate Apple’s shares will still climb over the next 12 months. They noted that the average 1-year price target for the firm’s stock is $299.69 USD, with a low forecast of $230.00 and a high forecast of $350.00.

However, earlier this year, analysts of the brokerage Raymond James suggested that AAPL could enter a consolidation phase in 2026, pointing to modest upside potential and restarting coverage with a “market perform” rating. It flagged soft shipment growth, limited immediate catalysts, supply-chain concentration in China, and valuation risks as reasons for its reserved outlook.

However, the company showed steady growth in its last quarter of 2025. Its net sales rose 8% year over year to above $102.5 billion. Its product revenue also climbed by more than $3 billion year over year to $73.2 billion, as services revenue surged 15.1% to $28.8 billion. iPhone sales also advanced to $49 billion from $46.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

