Apple threatens to ban popular social media App over Bitcoin tipping

Many other cryptocurrency proponents questioned why tipping features on Twitter are permissible while Damus's implementation of the same feature violates Apple's policies.

The integration of the Lightning Network widget enabled Damus to facilitate Bitcoin payments and tips directly on their platform which Apple claimed violates their policy.

The creators of the decentralized social media app Damus revealed that they had received a warning letter from Apple, stating that their app could be removed from the Apple app store.

On June 13, the creators of the decentralized social media app Damus revealed that they had received a warning letter from Apple, stating that their app could be removed from the Apple app store. The reason behind this potential removal is the app’s “Zaps” feature, which allows users to tip each other and content creators in Bitcoin.

The integration of the Lightning Network widget enabled Damus to facilitate Bitcoin payments and tips directly on their platform. However, Apple claimed that this feature violates their policy, which strictly prohibits any form of tipping other than through in-app purchases. According to Apple’s guidelines (specifically guideline 3.1.1), if a tipping feature is connected to or associated with receiving digital content, it must utilize in-app purchases.

The Damus team sees this warning as a significant moment with far-reaching implications for platforms that rely on peer-to-peer support. They emphasized that Damus does not sell any digital goods or provide features for selling such goods. Instead, the app simply includes tip buttons that enable peer-to-peer transactions, similar to platforms like Venmo or Cash App.

Damus will be removed from the app store in 14 days, apple says zaps are not allowed on their platform because they *could* be used by content creators to sell digital content. This is right before we’re about to give our talk at the oslo freedom forum on how decentralized social… pic.twitter.com/uAK1U0UBet — Damus⚡️ (@damusapp) June 13, 2023

Is Apple’s reservation against Damus’s policies misplaced?

The popularity of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency tipping has been on the rise within social media platforms, with Twitter and Reddit also implementing similar features. These tipping options allow for direct peer-to-peer transactions without the need for intermediaries. Interestingly, Apple had previously approved a Bird game app with a Bitcoin tipping feature back in 2015.

One of the creators of the decentralized social media app, known on Twitter as Walker, pointed out that Apple’s reservation against Damus’s policies was misplaced, as the app does not engage in the sale of digital content. Walker requested that the Company rectify its mistake. Many other cryptocurrency proponents questioned why tipping features on Twitter are permissible while Damus’s implementation of the same feature violates the company’s policies. Some individuals accused Apple of prioritizing the interests of Silicon Valley over the principles of decentralization.

The conflict highlights the ongoing struggle between centralized platforms and decentralized alternatives. While centralized platforms often enforce strict guidelines and regulations, decentralized platforms aim to provide more autonomy and freedom to their users. This clash raises important questions about the future of peer-to-peer transactions, cryptocurrencies, and the role of centralized platforms in facilitating or hindering such innovations.