Apple’s Steve Jobs to appear on commemorative $1 coin – US Mint

Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple Inc., is set to be immortalized in a commemorative $1 coin by the US Mint. The coin lineup will honor innovations and/or innovators from Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program was launched in 2018 to recognize innovators and innovations that have significantly influenced the nation’s development. Each year, the Mint features four states, choosing icons that represent creativity, progress, and impact.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is responsible for recommending Steve Jobs for the $1 American Innovation Coin for the State of California. Earlier this year, he said that Jobs was able to use technology to connect people to each other and to the broader world.

He stated, “Jobs’ legacy spans industries and products: Jobs was the co-founder and CEO of Pixar Animation Studios […], co-founder and two-time CEO of Apple, launching several revolutionary computers […] the iPhone, the iPod, and the iPad.”

That said, Apple has continued to build upon Jobs’ legacy and produce innovative products in the post-Jobs era.

Steve Jobs’ $1 coin to launch in 2026

The Mint states, “This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially Northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself.”

Steve Jobs’ $1 coin is expected to launch in 2026 and will be available for purchase on the US Mint website. The coin will be available for $13.25.

Alongside Jobs, the collection will also honor Dr. Norman Borlaug, known as the father of the Green Revolution; the Cray-1 Supercomputer, a milestone in computing technology; and the development of mobile refrigeration—a life-changing innovation in food preservation and transportation.

Customers can purchase a set of four items featuring Steve Jobs, Dr. Norman Borlaug, the Cray-1 Supercomputer, and Mobile Refrigeration for $27.50. They can also get bags of 25 or 100 coins.

Trump plans to put his image on a commemorative $1 coin

In other news, President Donald Trump plans to feature his image on both sides of a commemorative $1 coin issued by the US Mint.

US currency typically does not feature living people or sitting presidents. Pieces of coinage legislation enacted over the past few decades have included specific language banning living people from being portrayed on US-minted coins.

In one case, there is a set of coins released in 2007 that honors every president. The law says that none of the coins in the set can “bear the image of a living former or current president, or of any deceased former president during the two years following the date of that president’s death.”

However, it’s not unprecedented. In fact, White House National Economic Council chair Kevin Hassett said, “There have been times in the past where commemorative coins have been printed with the faces of living people.”

The coin revealed, featured Trump’s side profile, and its flip side with an illustration of Trump pumping his fist after a 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The phrase, “Fight Fight Fight,” lines the coin’s perimeter, referencing a Trump rallying cry repeated after the assassination attempt.

