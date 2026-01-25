Apple plans major 2026 Mac refresh with new designs and chips

Apple plans a sweeping refresh of its Mac lineup this year. The technology company is introducing new designs, features, and pricing strategies, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The lineup features new MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. The MacBook Pro to be redesigned with an OLED screen and touch support.

And a new low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip will be available in the market. This model would serve a role similar to the iPhone Air in the company’s smartphone lineup.

Desktop users will have new Mac mini and Mac Studio options powered by new chips.

A new Studio Display to be released after almost four years. The last Apple display was released in March of 2022.

Apple is planning an epic year for Macs

The breadth of launches could make 2026 Apple’s most significant year for Macs in some time. According to Gurman, the rollout is expected to begin early.

The upgraded MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, Mac Studio models, and a new Studio Display are scheduled for release in the first half of the year. The redesigned MacBook Pro is planned for later in 2026.

Chip timing could complicate the lineup. Apple introduced the M5 chip in three products in October.

The next-generation M6 chip may arrive earlier than expected, though some upcoming laptops may ship before it is ready. Apple previously released the M3 and M4 chips just five months apart. A faster cadence from Apple remains possible.

The M5 base chip is integrated in the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro. This chip features 28 billion transistors.

The official transistors count for the M6 chip is not available yet. However, based on industry leaks, the M6 is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2-nanometer (2nm) process.

The density increase to 2nm is projected to allow for approximately 15% higher chip density compared to the 3nm M5 chip. This suggests a major increase over the M4 and M5 chip generations. It could put the M6 chip in the range of over 100 billion transistors.

Apple is not a computer or smartphone company. In its essence, Apple is a design company.

Cook appoints a new head of hardware engineering

The hardware changes come alongside a leadership change.

Apple’s head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, now oversees the company’s hardware and software design teams. CEO Tim Cook quietly made the decision last week, expanding Ternus’s responsibilities.

Apple has historically placed design and user experience at the center of its strategy. The tech design company has been led only by senior executives, including Jony Ive, Tim Cook, former COO Jeff Williams, and now Ternus.

Ternus has long been viewed internally as a leading candidate to eventually succeed Cook. He gained a broader role last year, taking on product direction and increased visibility with the media.

While there is little concrete evidence that a CEO transition is imminent, his expanded mandate has intensified succession speculation. Reports suggesting an early 2026 leadership change appear unlikely, Gurman noted.

Other executives have been mentioned as potential successors. But based on Apple’s internal dynamics and Cook’s timeline, Sabih Khan, the company’s new chief operating officer, is seen as the only other plausible internal candidate.

Cook remains firmly in control, with no immediate handoff underway.

