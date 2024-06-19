Apple has reportedly suspended work on its high-end Vision Pro 2 headset, according to sources close to the company. An Information report citing an employee at a components manufacturer for the device indicates that the tech giant has temporarily paused the project to focus on a more affordable model.

Apple is believed to have briefed some of its key stakeholders, including suppliers over its intention to focus on a more affordable mixed reality device. This decision comes as the company is reportedly seeing depressed demand for the high-end headset.

Apple shifts focus to mainstream device

The company is now working on a more affordable device, which has fewer features. The cheaper model is expected to be available before the end of 2025, the report revealed, citing an employee involved in its supply chain.

According to the report, Apple is still planning to sell its Vision Pro in eight countries, including China and Japan. It expects this move to boost sales for the device. Currently priced at $3,500, demand has slowed compared to the initial market enthusiasm following the headset’s launch.

Apple recently hosted its annual developer conference, where the tech giant revealed its AI strategy along with a partnership with OpenAI. It will now embed ChatGPT into Apple’s latest writing tools, including Siri. Apple’s shares jumped significantly after the event. The company trailed its peers at the beginning of the year because of slower demand for iPhones in the Chinese market.

Apple is looking to cut costs

According to the report, Apple initially wanted to have two models of the Vision product, similar to the standard and pro versions of its iPhone. However, the tech firm has reportedly been reducing the headcount assigned to work on the pro model over time.

According to Techopedia, the company may maintain the pro’s high-resolution displays, “but scale other components back to keep the cost down.” Additionally, Apple is believed to be considering the same price as a top-tier iPhone, “or somewhere around the $1,600 of the 15 Pro Max.” Fewer sensors, less powerful speakers, and simpler straps could be among the measures the company will implement to cut costs.

Despite its current mixed performance, the Vision Pro’s price tag might have turned off ordinary consumers who might find value for money in Meta Quest 3, which sells for $499. While Apple has not revealed the actual unit sales for its Vision Pro, Techopedia cited supplier sources who indicated the company had not made more than 500,000 units so far in 2024, “and might not produce much more through August.”

