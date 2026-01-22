Apple faces $38 billion in fine threat as Nvidia claims top spot

The tech giant is dealing with two major challenges this month: a courtroom battle over app store rules in India and the loss of its position as the world’s most valuable company to chipmaker Nvidia.

Apple has gone to an Indian court asking judges to block the country’s competition authority from demanding its worldwide financial information. The request comes as the company fights against antitrust investigators looking into how it runs its app store, according to court documents.

Court showdown over financial records

The Competition Commission of India, known as the CCI, has been examining Apple’s app store practices and says the company misused its dominant position. Apple says the claims are wrong.

Neither Apple nor the CCI gave statements when asked about the case. The California-based tech company has expressed worries that it might face penalties as high as $38 billion if regulators calculate fines using its total earnings from around the world. Apple challenged India’s 2024 penalty regulations in court, and that case is still ongoing.

Despite the legal challenge, the CCI moved forward and asked Apple for financial information through a confidential directive issued on December 31. In response, Apple filed papers on January 15 with the Delhi High Court requesting that judges tell the CCI not to take action against the company right now and pause the entire investigation. The filing has not been made public.

Apple’s lawyers say that forcing the company to hand over information at this point would undermine its main legal argument against India’s penalty system. The CCI has defended its rules, saying they are needed to stop multinational corporations from breaking regulations. The Delhi High Court has set January 27 as the date to hear arguments in the case.

Global rankings shift as AI takes center stage

While Apple deals with potential billions in fines, it is also watching its longtime position at the top of global markets slip away. As of January 22, 2026, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable company with a market worth of $4.5 trillion.

The change means more than just different names on stock market lists. It signals a move away from the time when consumer gadgets, represented by Apple, dominated the industry. Nvidia’s climb has been fueled by massive worldwide demand for chips used in artificial intelligence systems and its latest “Vera Rubin” technology design. Apple now sits at number three, with Alphabet recently moving past it into second place.

For people who invest in these companies, the situation raises concerns. Apple is stuck in legal battles over its closed business approach in growing markets like India, while other companies are quickly building the technology systems that will power the future.

Leadership change in India’s tech sector

Making Apple’s difficult week in India even more complicated is a surprise change at the top of Eternal, previously called Zomato, which is a major player in India’s digital business world. Founder Deepinder Goyal said today he is leaving his position as Group CEO to work on “high-risk, experimental ideas” that do not fit within a publicly traded company’s structure.

Goyal, who has been an important figure navigating the same digital market rules that Apple is currently fighting against, will pass control to Albinder Dhindsa from Blinkit. His decision to step down points to a larger pattern in 2026: as Indian regulators like the CCI increase pressure on global companies, local business founders are looking for more freedom to try new things outside the strict legal requirements that come with running public corporations.

As the Delhi High Court gets ready for the January 27 hearing, Apple finds itself at a critical moment. The company must protect its business approach in one of its most important growth regions while facing a global situation where its financial strength and industry leadership are being tested by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence technology.

