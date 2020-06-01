Bitmain Technologies announced on Monday; it has launched another efficient crypto mining equipment, dubbed Antminer T19. Notably, the new device comes at a time where Bitcoin mining reward has been reduced by half, perhaps, could help small-scale operators mine profitably.

Bitmain Antminer T19 released on June 1

Per the announcement, the Beijing-based Bitcoin ASIC chips maker said Antminer T19 is the latest device from the next-generation Antminer 19 series. In comparison with older Antminers, like T17, Bitmain claims that the new release will enhance miner operations and enable them to earn more.

Looking at the specification, the chipmaker noted that Antminer T19 runs with the hash rate as high as 84 TH/s ± 3 percent. In addition, the device weighs 14.2Kg, and its power efficiency is estimated to be at 37.5 J/TH ± 5 percent. The AC input voltage for Antminer T19 is at 200V-240V.

Bitmain further noted in the report that the latest product is built with similar custom-built chips used in previous Antminers, such as the S19 and S19 Pro. This arguably indicates that the new product can be used to mine digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, including Bitcoin Cash, as they utilize the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

Hope for Bitcoin miners?

Probably, Bitmain and other crypto miner producers, like MicroBT are working to develop more profitable and efficient mining equipment, while still contesting for who will dominate the lion share of the market. This is all coming due to the Bitcoin Halving event.

The event had reduced the reward for mining Bitcoin to 6.25 BTC. In this course, many crypto miners operating on a low scale were forced out of the market since the market will become unprofitable, compared to the previous years. This boils around the fact that digital currency mining requires high computational power.

Thus, advanced mining equipment, in terms of power and operation efficiency, is essential to maintain miners in the industry, with better earnings.