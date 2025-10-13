🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCCNYEURGoldSGDTether

Anthony Pompliano sparks debate after calling Gold a failing asset vs. Bitcoin

2 mins read
834687
Anthony Pompliano sparks debate after calling Gold a failing asset vs. Bitcoin.

Contents

1. Tether’s dual strategy in Bitcoin and Gold
2. Institutions and central banks reassess store-of-value strategies
Share link:

In this post:

  • Gold outperforms Bitcoin in 2025 as investors seek safety amid inflation and global tensions.

  • Anthony Pompliano’s claim that gold lost 84% value sparks sharp criticism from analysts.

  • Tether boosts reserves with Bitcoin and gold while central banks view Bitcoin as digital gold.

Gold has firmly taken the lead against Bitcoin in 2025, climbing 25% higher as investors seek safety amid global uncertainty. However, Anthony Pompliano, a high-profile crypto investor, made headlines on X by calling gold a “disastrous investment” since 2020.

He stated that the metal had lost 84% of its purchasing power compared to Bitcoin and referred to the cryptocurrency as a “finite sound money asset.”

His statements received a massive backlash from the investment community. Veteran analyst Peter Schiff responded to Pompliano’s timeframe selection, saying that the timeframe was misleading because gold had outperformed both real estate and the S&P 500 since 2020. Others in the market also disagreed with Pompliano’s conclusion, stating that gold’s multi-decade stability was impossible to measure using short-term data.

Gold’s strength this year is due to the ongoing effects of inflation, a declining dollar, and geopolitical tensions. The metal is now on track for its best annual performance since 1979, when global crises drove up commodity prices.

See also  Reeves presses CEOs to promote UK optimism before tax-hike budget

Tether’s dual strategy in Bitcoin and Gold

Despite the ongoing debate, Tether has doubled down on both Bitcoin and gold. CEO Paolo Ardoino said that the company considers the two assets as long-term stores of value. In May 2023, Tether disclosed that 15% of its net realized operating profit would be used to purchase Bitcoin. The firm also has exposure to gold via its tokenized product, Tether Gold (XAUt), which is supported by more than 7.66 tons of physical gold.

Ardoino said both Bitcoin and gold complement each other on Tether’s balance sheet. He dismissed rumors that Tether has decreased its holdings in Bitcoin due to the increase in gold reserves, explaining that both assets are increasing similarly. Ardoino also reported that gold and Bitcoin are seen as inflation hedges, offering a long-term safeguard against devaluation of the currency.

Both assets set record highs in early October 2025, reaching a record $125,000 for Bitcoin and just over $4,000 per ounce for gold. Bitcoin has now stabilized at over 115,000, 5% higher in the last 24 hours, along with an overall market rebound.

Institutions and central banks reassess store-of-value strategies

The trend in the institutional attitude to Bitcoin and gold is also changing. A Bloomberg report cited Deutsche Bank economists Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon, who said that central banks might come to regard Bitcoin as a new gold. They pointed to the declining confidence in the dollar and rising institutional adoption as triggers to this transition.

See also  MetaMask in-wallet Hyperliquid trading goes live for mobile users

Central banks have already increased their gold reserves. The World Gold Council reports that the total global holdings currently stand at approximately 35,200 tonnes, representing a fraction of the total supply of 216,265 tonnes. Other countries that are amassing gold include Poland, China, and Kazakhstan, with some of them, such as Singapore and Germany, cutting back positions.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan