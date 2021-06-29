TL;DR Breakdown

• Cryptocurrencies like Ankr serve as a short-term investment.

• Cardano and Polygon join the high-risk cryptocurrencies for the investor.

While cryptocurrencies are slowly recovering, others are skyrocketing in value. Ankr is one of these cryptocurrencies that has given much to speak of due to the volatility. The cryptocurrency, after falling above 5 cents on the dollar, recovered and now exceeds 8 cents.

Perhaps the crypto is preparing to surpass the all-time high it reached in May, reaching 20 cents on the dollar. However, some crypto fans think differently and believe that Ankr, like another crypto, is far from increasing.

Something very peculiar that distinguishes this crypto is its high-risk volatility, even higher than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The cryptocurrency is likely to maintain its volatility in the coming months while other tokens stabilize. This concludes that the token is not a good option for the average investor to use.

How does Ankr work in investments?

From another perspective, the investor can take Ankr advantage like another high-risk crypto, such as Holo or EOS. They are short-term investments in which the trader can earn 5 to 100 percent money if he is lucky. But, you also have to consider that the losses can be excessive.

Going into context, Ankr is a cryptocurrency that is under the Ethereum ecosystem and improves computing capacity. Those investors with excess capacity can lend the token through its platform. In this way, they can receive ANKR-USD as a means of compensation.

Since crypto benefits from DeFi, this has attracted a lot of attention among professional investors. However, its work scheme is stable, which brings investment dangers.

Ankr remains in the 104th position of the essential crypto, according to the figures shared by CoinMarketCap. Cryptocurrency is beneficial, but it can be a problem for adapting to short-term investments.

Short and long-term cryptocurrencies

An investor must remember which are the most lucrative short-term or long-term cryptocurrencies. Without a doubt, Bitcoin and Ethereum occupy their place well as they are long-lived cryptocurrencies. But crypto killers like Polygon, Cardano, and even ANKR can show a different picture.

These high-risk cryptocurrencies are not bad, but they are dangerous when investing with no experience in the field. The crypto can be capitalized today in several dollars, and tomorrow it cannot raise the penny of the dollar. However, some fans will take the risk to earn extra money.

These bets on crypto are very popular, and more tokens are being added. It may be a solid strategy, but it has a win rate well below 50 percent. ANKR rises today, bringing profit for investors attentive to it, but it might be time for them to withdraw their money.