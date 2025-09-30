🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Animoca Brands to launch tokenized equity on Solana

2 mins read
823623
Animoca Brands to launch tokenized equity on Solana

1. Republic launches waiting list for Animoca Brands shares
2. Solana leads in asset tokenization
3. Animoca Brands remains a VC powerhouse
  • The investment company Republic announced plans to tokenize the AB1 shares of Animoca Brands.
  • For now, the tokenized shares are still in the waiting list stage and may be limited in some regions.
  • Animoca Brands remains a prominent VC fund, moving to other narratives after the end of the Web3 game bull market.

Republic, a leading global investment platform, announced plans to tokenize Animoca Brands shares on Solana. The launch will further connect traditional finance with Animoca’s decentralized activity. 

Animoca Brands may soon have its shares on Solana after investment company Republic announced plans to tokenize the asset. The new drive to tokenize shares on Solana aims for a wider outreach to investors. 

Animoca Brands combines exposure for traditional investors, though it has also functioned as a fully Web3 company with a native token. Recently, Animoca Brands spoke in favor of tokenization, posting a preview of the existing stock tokenization ecosystem. The fund noted that tokenized stocks are growing exponentially in 2025, though after starting out from a low initial base. 

Republic launches waiting list for Animoca Brands shares

The AB1 shares have traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), though the asset has been inactive since 2020. A new token-based version may tap new liquidity, capitalizing on the firm’s crypto fame. 

The offer for Animoca Brands’ tokenized shares is still at the stage of a waiting list. Republic announced access may still be limited in some jurisdictions, and the new type of asset may not be accepted by some stock market regulators. 

Existing shareholders can claim their tokens on-chain, while Republic has also opened a waiting list for new buyers. 

Solana leads in asset tokenization

The addition of Solana as a platform for tokenization underscores its key role in setting a RWA standard. Solana already carries XStocks, with over $81M in assets under management and nearly $1B on-chain transfer volume. XStocks achieved over $4B in total volumes on DEX and centralized markets since their launch. 

Solana still lags behind Ethereum and Algorand in terms of RWA tokenized stocks, but the platform aims to grow its influence with the most high-profile offers. For now, Republic has not announced plans for the trading of AB1 shares or the exact standard of tokenization. 

Other data shows that while Solana has a smaller total balance of tokenized stocks, its chain captures 58% of trading volumes. The availability of a 24/7 market may boost AB1 tokenized shares, after years of no trading activity. 

Animoca Brands remains a VC powerhouse

Animoca Brands is also constantly engaged with the crypto ecosystem, acting as a Tier 3 investment fund. After the initial Web3 bull market, it switched to supporting AI projects, while also joining Binance Alpha as a partner. 

Animoca Brands to launch tokenized equity on Solana
Animoca Brands shifted its focus from Web3 gaming, turning to AI, infrastructure, and backing other large-scale VC rounds. | Source: Cryptorank

Animoca Brands announced 24 funding rounds for the past month, also participating in the $500M funding for Solana’s Helius Medical. The fund has participated in a total of 457 investents, with over 58% in average returns. 

Despite the fact that Animoca Brands launched Moca Chain as a native network, the fund has also shown growing interest in the leading ecosystems, especially Solana.

