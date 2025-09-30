Helius rebrands as Solana Company signs intent deal with Solana Foundation.

Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to Solana Company and signed a non-binding agreement with Solana Foundation. The move follows the launch of a Solana treasury by the neurotech company in mid-September, which raised $500 million with the support of major players such as Summer Capital and Pantera Capital.

In a press release issued on September 29, 2025, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) had filed an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation with the Delaware Secretary of State and amended the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws to reflect a change in the company name from Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Solana Company after receiving approval from its Board of Directors. The ticker symbol for the company’s Class A common stock, HSDT, will remain unchanged.

Helius rebrands and collaborates strategically to enhance Solana’s growth

Helius changed its name to better represent its goal of optimizing SOL per share on the Solana blockchain. The company announced that it will partner with the Solana Foundation to create an organization that promotes the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

Helius Executive Chairman and Summer Capital’s Chair, Joseph Chee, stated that the company’s decision to change its name and its partnership with the Solana Foundation demonstrates its long-standing support for the Solana ecosystem.

The report revealed that Helius and some of its investors signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, outlining the main conditions of HSDT’s pledge to adhere to the Solana By Design terms. The conditions included conducting all on-chain activities exclusively on Solana (SOL), referring institutional partnerships, and collaborating to promote Solana’s capabilities through co-hosted events, institutional roundtables, and participation in Solana Foundation events.

Helius Medical Technologies plans to implement its SOL token accumulation as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. It plans to utilize a portion of its $500 million PIPE fundraising to advance its digital asset treasury strategy.

Solana Company uses SOL investments to strengthen its market position

According to Dan Morehead, a strategic advisor at HSDT and the founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital, DATs will give a new type of investor access to the blockchain market. He stated that by presenting Solana to an expanding audience, Solana Company is well-positioned to become the leading SOL DAT.

Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital and Board Observer at HSDT, stated that the name Solana Company represents HSDT’s commitment to establishing a resilient organization that supports Solana’s growth. Solana DAT from HSDT will be a strong supporter of Solana’s growth.

Solana has been the fastest-growing blockchain in recent years, processing over 3,500 transactions per second and dominating the market in transaction volume. Solana has processed over 23 billion transactions to date and has an average of roughly 3.7 million active wallets per day. The network is also the most widely used. In contrast to assets like Bitcoin (BTC), which are typically non-yield-bearing, SOL is designed to be financially productive, providing a native staking yield of ~7%.

According to Solana Floor, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced an oversubscribed $500 million PIPE led by PanteraCapital and Summer Capital to form a Solana treasury business on September 15. With the potential to grow to over $1.25 billion, it was valued at $750 million, with attached warrants.

On September 22, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. announced its first acquisition of Solana (“SOL”) tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy, under which the principal holding will be SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana Blockchain. The Solana Company now holds over 760,190 SOL, with an average cost basis of $231. The Solana Company also holds in excess of $335 million of cash, which it intends to use to further the digital asset treasury strategy.

Today, Solana’s native coin experienced a positive trade due to wider market recoveries. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by more than 2.7% over the last day to reach $3.9 trillion. SOL’s daily chart shows a 0.46% gain, and it is currently trading at $210.35. The 24-hour trading volume increased by 42.6%, indicating sentiment is rising as the altcoin attempts to recover from its decline from mid-September highs of over $250.

