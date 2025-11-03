🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Animoca Brands plans to go public on Nasdaq

Animoca Brands plans to go public on Nasdaq

1. Animoca Brands retains bet on altcoins and tokens
2. Animoca Brands made a bet on altcoins
  • Animoca Brands will seek a Nasdaq listing through a reverse merger with Currenc Group Inc.
  • CURR shares rose by 30% on the news.
  • Animoca Brands still holds over 600 tokens, with an average return of 20%.

Animoca Brands, one of the leading crypto investor funds, plans to go public on Nasdaq through a reverse merger with Currenc Group Inc. The merger will be finalized in 2026. 

Animoca Brands plans a reverse merger with Currenc Group Inc., to become a public Nasdaq-listed company. The leading crypto investment fund, which is already well-padded from previous ICOs, may have additional access to funding and liquidity, as well as the US market. The merger is subject to regulatory approval in the US and Australia. 

The proposed merger of Animoca Brands and Currenc will result in the world’s first publicly-listed, diversified digital assets conglomerate, giving investors on Nasdaq direct access to the growth potential of the trillion-dollar altcoin digital economy through a single, diversified vehicle spanning DeFi, AI, NFTs, gaming, and DeSci,” said Yat Siu, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands.

The merger is expected to close in early 2026. Animoca Brands shareholders will own about 95% of the new entity’s issued shares. The deal’s conditions were outlined in a non-binding term sheet co-signed with Currenc. Co-owners will include Kingsway Capital, 50T Funds, and SoftBank. 

Following the merger news, Currenc stocks rose by over 30% to $3.78, a five-year high. 

Following the news of the reverse merger, CURR shares jumped by 30%, to trade at their highest level for the past five years. | Source: Yahoo Finance

Animoca Brands has suspended its trading in September 2019, after delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange due to breaches of public company rules. The delisting was also connected to the crypto-related activities of Animoca Brands. 

Animoca Brands retains bet on altcoins and tokens

Animoca Brands is still active in the crypto space, though with more cautious VC investments. The company holds tokens from more than 600 crypto companies, of which some are barely active, while others are planning to go public. 

Animoca Brands has backed successful projects like Consensys and the Kraken exchange. The fund still mostly carries tokens issued by startups, gaming companies, and NFT projects. The fund has also backed top projects like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Pudgy Penguins.

Recently, the company also gained a UAE brokerage license in Dubai. 

Animoca Brands made a bet on altcoins

Most of the tokens held by Animoca Brands have erased a significant part of their value. Despite this, the fund has over 20% average returns. Additionally, Animoca Brands has sought passive income from its BTC holdings. Animoca Brands also has income from advisory services and consultations to new startups.

Animoca Brands will reveal its income statements ahead of the Nasdaq listing. The company has been profitable, but has not released recent results. 

Following the merger, Animoca Brands plans to open an office in New York, gaining confidence from Donald Trump’s favorable treatment of the crypto industry.

Despite the slump in altcoin and token prices, Animoca Brands managed to remain in the green. The new company stock may reflect the performance of its altcoin portfolio. Despite the lack of a clear altcoin market, some projects continue to outperform, giving Animoca Brands a chance at higher returns.

