CoinList co-founder, Andy Bromberg, leaves to become CEO at Eco

The co-founder of CoinList, Andy Bromberg, has confirmed via a Twitter post that he will be leaving CoinList to become the new CEO of Eco.

A personal update: I’m leaving @CoinList to join @Eco as CEO.



Eco is the most compelling project I have seen across crypto and fintech, and the opportunity was too good to pass up.



Check out https://t.co/UyCk4P8RYi and sign up.



A teaser thread below — more to come soon. — Andy Bromberg (@andy_bromberg) October 1, 2020

Bromberg’s sudden change to Eco

Despite Bromberg explaining that CoinList “is growing explosively right now”, he describes this role transfer as a step towards a brighter future for crypto.

Eco is the first project I’ve seen with a real shot to quickly onboard the world to crypto Andy Bromberg

Describing the opportunity as “too good to pass up”, Bromberg elaborates upon the benefits of the Eco platform. Being able to provide savings of five percent, it offers a significant jump in interest rates in comparison to high-yield and big bank savings. Additionally, it also provides five percent cashback when spending. The Eco website features cashback on big brand name such as Amazon, Doordash, Uber and UberEats.

Alongside this combination of spending and saving incentives, the platform furthers to add to this in the near-future by enabling users to pay their friends, pay bills and even earn crypto. Bromberg adds that, where “Eco’s real power” will shine through, is once the Eco Currency launches.

The Currency is a low-volatility money, built for payments, and with fair distribution of economic value.



Eco’s token design – and path to migrating fiat usage – is unlike anything I’ve seen before. Andy Bromberg

What Bromberg is leaving behind

Stemming as far back as the 2017 Initial Coin Offering (ICO) bonanza, CoinList has functioned as a decentralized storage network. Offering their native token, FLOW, CoinList is blockchain-powered and enables user to adopt investments early and trade in crypto.

CoinList will continue on strong if their trajectory remains steady, but alas, without the involvement of Bromberg.

Where the future of crypto will go from here, only time will tell.