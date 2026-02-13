🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Anchorage DigitalKamino financeSolana

Anchorage Digital, Kamino, and Solana Company announce joint institutional capital venture

2 mins read
913666
Solana Company has partnered with Helius and Twinstake

Contents

1. Why are Anchorage Digital, Kamino, and Solana Company working together?
2. Anchorage Digital’s upcoming IPO
Share link:

In this post:

  • Anchorage Digital has teamed up with Kamino and Solana Company to create a joint institutional capital venture. 
  • The aim of the joint venture is to ultimately bridge Solana’s high-performance DeFi with TradFi.
  • The announcement comes as Anchorage Digital continues to prepare for its upcoming IPO and position itself to play a central role in stablecoin issuance and related services.

Anchorage Digital, Kamino and Solana Company have announced a collaboration that has been described as a first-of-its-kind tri-party custody model. 

It unlocks an efficient strategy for onchain borrowing on Solana without moving assets out of Anchorage Digital Bank, which means that staked SOL can now be used as collateral for loans within a regulated environment.

Why are Anchorage Digital, Kamino, and Solana Company working together? 

The joint institutional capital venture aims to bring united institutional capital to Solana’s DeFi ecosystem. It plans to do this by enabling regulated institutions to productively use their SOL holdings without compromising on compliance. 

Institutions will be able to borrow against natively staked SOL while keeping assets in qualified custody at Anchorage Bank. Anchorage will act as the collateral manager using its Atlas platform for automated risk controls, loan-to-value monitoring, margin calls and liquidations. 

“Institutions want access to the most efficient sources of on-chain liquidity, but they aren’t willing to compromise on custody, compliance, or operational control. Atlas collateral management allows institutions to keep natively staked SOL held with a qualified custodian while using it productively, bringing institutional-grade risk management to Solana’s lending markets,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.

Kamino will oversee the onchain lending markets and borrowing access, but assets will remain in segregated accounts at Anchorage. This way, there is no need to move them into smart contracts, which eliminates a major barrier. 

See also  Accord Project to implement smart contracts in new open source framework

The collaboration builds on Anchorage’s existing support for Solana and ultimately aims to bridge Solana’s high-performance DeFi with TradFi. 

As for why this is all going down on Solana, it has something to do with its reputation as the fastest-growing blockchain, which leads the industry in transaction revenue and processes more than 3,500 transactions per second. 

It also happens to be the most widely adopted, with an average of around 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year-to-date. 

One of the companies that make up the joint venture, Solana Company, also has a Solana treasury. Its mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Anchorage Digital’s upcoming IPO

Anchorage Digital, one of the companies that make up the recently announced tri-party custody model, is getting ready for a major capital raise as it positions itself for a potential public listing.

According to reports, the company seeks between $200 million and $400 million in fresh funding, with an initial public offering under consideration for sometime next year. 

Anchorage’s ambitions have been linked to its regulatory standing. Its affiliate, Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, is the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, and the status has set Anchorage apart from rivals, particularly as Washington gets ready to formalize rules around stablecoins and digital asset infrastructure.

See also  Binance.US addresses SEC motion amid assets freeze concerns

Since the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, Anchorage has been positioning itself to play a central role in stablecoin issuance and related services. 

Last September, Chief Executive Nathan McCauley revealed plans to double the size of the firm’s stablecoin team over the next year, in anticipation of a surge in demand for dollar-backed digital tokens from banks, fintech firms and global institutions.

Earn 8% CASHBACK in USDC when you pay with COCA. Order your FREE card.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan