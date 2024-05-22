Loading...

Analyzing the State of Crypto; Ethereum Leads in Revenue

2 mins read
Analyzing the State of Crypto; Ethereum Leads in Revenue

Contents
1. Ethereum Leads in Weekly Revenue
2. Tron Leads in Weekly Active Crypto Users
3. TON Network Achieves 45.1 Million Weekly Transactions
Share link:

In this post:

  • Recent on-chain data analysis of crypto blockchain network activities shows that the Tron network had the highest number of active users.
  • Recent findings show Ethereum took the lead with the highest weekly revenue.
  • TON network also made the cut, taking the second spot behind Tron in total weekly transactions.

The Ethereum blockchain recorded the highest weekly revenue of $16.5 million. Tron emerged as the top blockchain in weekly active users, with 6.2 million users. BNB chain came second with 4.1 million users.

The on-chain analysis of cryptocurrencies looked at different aspects. The study focused on the 7-day performance of different blockchains.

Also Read: Retik Finance (Retik): Best Solana (Sol) and Ethereum (Eth) Alternative to Buy Under $1 for 25x Gains in 2024

The analysis looked at different aspects of performance, including Active users, Fees, Revenue, and Transaction Count. This analysis covers the past week’s activities on decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols.

Token Terminal Weekly Active Crypto Users
Token Terminal Weekly Active Crypto Users

Ethereum Leads in Weekly Revenue

The Ethereum blockchain led in Weekly revenue, recording $16.5 million. Last week, it was the only network to record revenues above $10 million. The Tron blockchain followed with $9.3 million and Solana with $5.2 million.

Interestingly, PumpFun, which was recently hacked, received over $3.5 million in revenue, and Trojan recorded $2.7 million.

Tron Leads in Weekly Active Crypto Users

Tron and Solana gained 45% and 17% in market share over the past two years, respectively, while BTC, Ethereum, and BNB Chain lost with respect to daily active users.

The Tron blockchain recorded the highest number of weekly active users. The on-chain data revealed the Tron network had over 6.2 million users last week. Tron took a resounding lead, with a gap of over 2 million active users. BNB Chain recorded 4.1 million users, closely followed by Arbitrum with 4.0 million users.

Polygon Chain took fourth place with 3.2 million active users, and interestingly, the Bitcoin network managed the top five with 2.4 million active users.

Also Read: Tron Price Prediction 2024–2030: Will Tron Reach $10?

The weekly active users do not reflect the actual fees spent on the network. The analysis also considered the fees and ranked the top five.

The Tron network had the highest fees, at $33.5 million. Ethereum recorded $23.1 million, Lido DAO $18.2 million, Uniswap $17.1 million, and Bitcoin took the fifth spot with $10.8 million.

TON Network Achieves 45.1 Million Weekly Transactions

Token Terminal Weekly Crypto Transaction Count
Token Terminal Weekly Crypto Transaction Count

The analysis also looked at the total transactions on top blockchain networks. The TON network made a surprise appearance on the list, contending for the top stop.

The high transaction numbers on the TON network can result from the recent partnership with Telegram Wallet and Tether USDT to bring crypto to Telegram users.

The Tron DAO led in weekly total transactions in a highly contested first place, with 45.7 million. TON followed with 45.1 million transactions. Polygon and BNB Chain recorded 28.2 million and 23.6 million transactions, respectively. Arbitrum took the fifth spot with 20.1 million weekly transactions.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Worldcoin Project Ordered to Stop
#News
2 mins read

Worldcoin Project Ordered to Stop Operations in Hong Kong

Pepe
#News
3 mins read

Pepe (PEPE) Reaches Record Trading Volumes, Catches Up with BTC and ETH

London Stock Exchange Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
#Latest News
2 mins read

FCA Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on London Stock Exchange

Livepeer
#News
3 mins read

Livepeer Announces AI Generation Subnet, Bringing Decentralized GPU Resources

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan