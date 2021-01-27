TL;DR Breakdown

American Cancer Society now open to crypto donation.

Crypto donation prevalent for humanitarian act in recent times.

American Cancer Society, an American NGO, has opened its arms to donors who wish to give out in cryptocurrencies. The American NGO which has been in existence for 103 years launched a cancer fund which only accepts cryptocurrency donations.

The American NGO, American Cancer Organization which aims to eradicate cancer opened its arms to crypto donations after the coronavirus pandemic reduced donations it receives by 50 percent. The NGO was crippled during that critical time from pursuing its mandate. The ravaging coronavirus pandemic has ensured that several people alternate collecting cash for digital payments including cryptocurrencies.

The American NGO launched the Cancer Crypto Fund to give donors more options for donations so it can achieve its set mission. The NGO wrote that it aimed to raise $1,000,000 by early 2021 and this fund would go straight to critical cancer research.

American NGO wooing crypto whales

The NGO supports only a number of cryptocurrencies for now which are Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Gemini dollar (GUSD), Basic Attention token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlink (LINK).

Towards wooing crypto whales to make more donations, the American NGO said whoever donated $250,000 crypto first would have the capacity to rename the fund. The organization also hinted that those who donate up to $10k or more will appear on its Cancer Crypto Fund wall of honour.

Atlanta-based American Cancer society has invested $147 million in cancer research, $269 million in patient support, $104 million in cancer prevention information and education, and $63 million in cancer detection and treatment.

Crypto has also been used for several other humanitarian problems. Recently, in Nigeria, Bitcoin was donated to fund the #EndSARS protest. The protest was organized by Nigerian youths who marched against police brutality in the country.

Feminist Coalition, an NGO which financially backed the protest began accepting crypto donations after its bank account was frozen by the government. Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey donated Bitcoin to this cause when these developments occurred.