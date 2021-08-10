TL;DR Breakdown

• AMC will accept BTC payments from Apple Pay and Google Pay.

• AMC plans to use crypto payments by the end of the year.

AMC, a prestigious movie theater, announced that it is considering using BTC payments for movie tickets purchase. Cryptocurrencies have hit the big screen with a North American momentum that has so far left no one disappointed. According to announcements, the AMC chain wants to take advantage of Blockchain technology so users can quickly pay at their headquarters.

The company CEO, Adam Aron, said that the brand is trying to link to cryptocurrencies and accept payments using Google and Apple Pay. Both mobile applications stand out for offering instant payments.

AMC supports BTC payments in movie theaters

Adam Aron, the AMC CEO, announced by video call Monday night he is analyzing the use of cryptocurrencies. AMC as well as most other movie theaters’ patronage has collapsed due to Covid-19 but the movie theater is now trying to recover with crypto.

Aron insists that AMC movie venues will possess the technology services that work to accept BTC payments. Users will even use platforms such as Google Pay and Apple Pay to complete these cryptocurrency payments.

According to Aron’s statements, AMC joins cryptocurrencies to purchase movie tickets in its theaters and online. Aron specifies that he accept Bitcoin as payment, although he did not refuse to use other cryptos for the future.

Adam Aron adds that his team analyzes all the options to use crypto. The CEO is drawn to what cryptocurrencies can do to power e-commerce.

The most logical way Aron sees to improve the brand is to use cryptocurrencies, and perhaps he is not wrong. The executive also formally announces that BTC payments will hit theaters by the end of the year.

AMC shares surge after crypto announcements

The cryptocurrency market does not cease to amaze, and that any announcement involves them is enough to obtain a good reception. Following Adam Aron’s statements on BTC payments, shares in AMC rose 7 percent in less than 24 hours. Bitcoin has increased its price this last week, trading at $45000.

Without a doubt, interest in cryptocurrencies is taking off, and more North American companies are adopting them. Cryptocurrencies are going from a means of investment to a virtual currency that covers goods and services.

Other companies such as Tesla, managed by Elon Musk, have accepted the challenge and allow BTC payments to buy their vehicles. However, Musk has repeatedly speculated on digital assets, which has affected their value.

But AMC has been receptive to crypto and, at the moment, has a good choice about how it works. AMC will accept payments in Bitcoin at all its venues in the United States.