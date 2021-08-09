TL;DR Breakdown

• Coinbase tries to create a partnership with instant payments like Apple Pay and Google Play.

• Coinbase customers can transfer up to $100,000 each day in RTP payments.

The largest crypto platform in the United States, Coinbase, announced an update to its interface by accepting new payment methods. This time Coinbase focuses on the accounts linked to Apple Pay of users who are attracted to crypto. Now Apple customers can buy cryptocurrencies using the debit card they have added to the platform.

The Apple Pay app represents one of the best instant payment systems in the world. In the initial eight months of the year, the application has registered over 43 million new customers. Until recently, Apple Pay had avoided cryptocurrency apps. This is, however, a positive step for crypto as a whole.

Coinbase, with Apple Pay, create the best crypto payment system

People who use the crypto exchange Coinbase to store their cryptocurrencies can now do so through Apple Pay. Coinbase members can purchase tokens such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other decentralized currencies in their wallets. Coinbase platform transaction director Prakash Hariramani said this new payment method is fast, secure, and easy to complete.

The Coinbase goal is to expand the cryptocurrencies adoption familiarly. Hariramani indicates that they are adapting to the best alternatives for buying cryptos using debit cards. These cryptocurrency purchases will be extensive, with a transaction limit of $100,000 every 24 hours.

Apple Pay promises to give the best of its system that will work for the whole week without a break. From the payment application, the client can have instant deposits or withdrawals with affordable commission rates.

Google Play could also work with Coinbase

There are also expectations the Coinbase platform will work with Google Play. Crypto investors are looking forward to this partnership with Google Play for crypto adoption to increase significantly.

This merger between the two companies would benefit Coinbase as it will increase customers using the platform. However, this will also depend on the crypto exchange’s limits on the number of supported countries.

For now, Coinbase takes the cake as the first cryptocurrency platform to accept RTP withdrawals with the Apple App. This automatic payments technology can boost crypto trading currently on the mend.

Cryptocurrency fans can now buy their tokens through Apple Pay and for the near future from Google Play. As the daily transaction limits are high, a user can buy up to 2 Bitcoin today.

Coinbase is getting back on its feet in the decentralized marketplace and may mark a milestone by being the best cryptocurrency promoter. The crypto exchange is eager for these new partnerships and will shortly announce other developments that benefit the digital market.