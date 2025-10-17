Altcoin crash puts 100+ ETF applications on ice as Wall Street scrambles

Wall Street’s attempt to cash in on the altcoin wave just hit a wall. Over 130 ETF applications tied to risky crypto tokens are now effectively frozen, after a violent crash last week erased billions of dollars and exposed how thin, unstable, and illiquid most of these coins still are.

The same applications that flooded the SEC when prices were high now sit untouched, waiting, as the entire ecosystem buckles under pressure.

The chaos follows a week where some altcoins plunged as much as 70%, leaving traders stuck without buyers as order books dried up.

According to data from Bloomberg, the drop has yanked the floor out from under tokens like Polkadot, Chainlink, and Pengu (a meme coin linked to Pudgy Penguins) all of which had ETFs pending with U.S. regulators. Even Dogecoin, which already got a fund listed under the ticker DOJE, has seen inflows stall at $38 million.

Crash complicates Wall Street’s pitch to regulators

Most of the pending ETF filings were submitted earlier this year, during a brief period when bulls thought the rally had legs. Issuers wanted to repackage these thinly traded tokens into shiny new funds aimed at retail.

The idea was simple: throw a regulated wrapper over speculative assets and hope for demand. But the crash made it clear that no wrapper can change the fact that these products rely entirely on fast-money momentum.

Prices continued sliding Friday after fears over credit market stress kicked off another wave of selling. The altcoin index fell 11%, its lowest point since April. While it’s not a full repeat of the 2022 crypto crash, investors are staring at heavy losses again. And the question hanging over all of it: should the SEC be approving products tied to assets that can disappear overnight?

Some critics think the current approval environment is too relaxed. They say the SEC’s indecision looks like a silent nod to products that don’t protect retail investors. Many of those traders were lured in by social media hype, dumped their money into meme coins, and now have nothing to show for it.

The disconnect between regulatory green lights and actual investor risk is starting to look bigger than ever.

Even before prices fell, Ilan Solot, who works as a global market strategist at Marex Solutions, said putting altcoins into ETFs was always a long shot. “We saw this carnival of new filings and many providers thought it was party time,” Ilan said. “After the blow-up, it will be even harder. There are thousands of ETFs that launched that get no longevity. I suspect few of these will have meaningful inflows.”

Government shutdown adds more delays to approvals

Right now, nothing’s moving. The SEC has been closed for more than a week thanks to the ongoing government shutdown, delaying any progress on the backlog of filings. That includes proposals tied to double-leveraged funds tracking the Trump and Melania meme tokens, both of which are still sitting in limbo.

Under the current administration, ETF issuers have had more breathing room. The White House, now led by Donald Trump, has kept a looser stance on crypto oversight, which gave fund managers a green light to push more aggressive products into the pipeline. But that confidence is slipping.

Jane Edmondson, who heads index product strategy at TMX VettaFi, said issuers are clearly trying to ride the moment. “While predicting altcoin winners is difficult, issuers are taking advantage of the more favorable regulatory environment for crypto products and staking their claim,” Jane said.

Still, she added, “It remains to be seen” whether the wave of filings lines up with actual investor interest.

Some in the industry say regulated ETFs could still offer more security than offshore platforms or derivatives. With custody protections, clearer disclosures, and standardized risk frameworks, ETFs might provide better options for traders who don’t want to get rugged.

But others aren’t holding their breath. James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said what’s coming next won’t be pretty. “This is what the ETF industry does — it’s a spaghetti cannon and they are going to launch a ton of this stuff and see what sticks,” James said. “There will likely be a lot of stuff that can be more aptly described as ‘hitting the fan’ but the market and investors will ultimately decide what products add value.”

