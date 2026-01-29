Trump-backed ALT5 Sigma approves $100M for stock buyback, $15M for WLFI purchases

ALT5 Sigma Corporation has received board authorization for a stock buyback program worth up to $100 million and entered into a $15 million debt-financing agreement with World Liberty Financial.

The Nasdaq-listed company announced on Thursday that its board had approved the repurchase of up to 50 million shares, representing approximately 40% of all outstanding shares. The move comes as CEO Tony Isaac claims the stock is trading at a steep discount to the company’s net asset value, which he estimates at roughly 70% below intrinsic value.

ALT5 Sigma, which holds around 7.3 billion WLFI, World Liberty Financial’s native token, valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, also received board approval to purchase more WLFI tokens on the open market.

The company plans to leverage its $1.6 billion balance sheet to fund both initiatives, with the $15 million loan from World Liberty Financial serving as an initial catalyst for the programs.

ALT5 Sigma’s partnership with World Liberty Financial

The buyback program highlights the management’s belief that its share is undervalued, and it also points to its confidence in ALT5 Sigma’s partnership with World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture co-founded by President Donald Trump’s sons Eric, Don Jr, and Barron.

Eric Trump joined ALT5’s board in August 2025 following a $1.5 billion stock offering that established the company’s WLFI treasury strategy.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to create extraordinary value for our shareholders,” said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5. “We believe our shares are trading at a deep discount to NAV—approximately a 70% discount to what we view as our intrinsic value. Buying back our stock at such a bargain purchase price is a great decision which will add value to our shareholders and is an excellent use of proceeds.”

World Liberty Financial has granted ALT5 a waiver permitting the company to leverage its digital asset holdings for financing arrangements, although this is subject to mutually agreed standards.

The partnership has made ALT5 one of the largest holders of WLFI governance tokens within the World Liberty ecosystem, which includes the USD1 stablecoin.

The USD1 stablecoin’s market capitalization has risen to over $5 billion from the previous $3.4 billion high it recorded on January 12. This is roughly a 50% increase in less than three weeks.

How is the market reacting to the announcement?

ALT5 Sigma shares traded at $2.52 upon the announcement; however, it has taken a downward trend since then, trading at $2.11 as of the time of writing.

ALT5 Sigma has positioned itself as a digital asset treasury company, processing more than $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since 2018 through its ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime platforms.

Isaac stated, “The mathematics are simply too powerful to ignore, every penny of appreciation in our $WLFI token holdings will add tens of millions of dollars to our balance sheet.”

The company stated it hopes to commence its stock buyback program in the near future. However, it added in its statement that the commencement will be subject to applicable securities regulations and market conditions.

