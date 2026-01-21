Trump-linked ALT5 Sigma expands into AI payments

ALT5 Sigma Corporation, a publicly traded fintech company that maintains a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for digital assets, has announced the launch of ALT5 AI, a new business unit focused on expanding into enterprise AI.

According to the press release, this initiative will converge crypto, regulatory compliance, and AI with plans to integrate with the WLFI ecosystem.

It plans to integrate AI capabilities into its existing payment and trading platforms to create AI payment rails, which are expected to be more efficient, compliant, enabling AI-driven transactions, AI-to-AI payments, secure workflows, and support for AI-native economic activity.

It has been touted as a natural evolution from their crypto payment expertise, and the launch marks a defining moment for ALT5 as it looks toward taking its decentralized payments platform to the next level by strengthening security, adding intelligence and automation, and introducing AI-native settlement capabilities.

What to expect from ALT5 AI

ALT5 Sigma also disclosed that it has onboarded Bill Inman as Chief Innovation Strategist and spokesperson for its AI initiative. In his role as Chief Innovation Strategist, Inman will guide the expected expansion of artificial intelligence in the company’s current and future operations via its new ALT5 AI business unit.

To do that, he will leverage his over 25 years of experience across artificial intelligence, blockchain, decentralized systems, and enterprise technology platforms.

Inman has expressed confidence in his ability to fulfil his duties and has also communicated his excitement at the chance to join ALT5 at such a pivotal moment.

He says his focus will be on applying proven decentralized systems, AI strategy, and enterprise execution to help the firm not only scale, but also secure and create transaction-ready AI solutions that can solve real-world problems.

Nasdaq came after ALT5 Sigma for violating listing requirements

In December 2025, ALT5 found itself in some trouble after Nasdaq notified it of noncompliance because the firm had failed to file its third-quarter report with the SEC. The notice did not immediately affect the trading of its shares but added weight to an already complex period for the firm.

Nasdaq gave the company until January 20, 2026, to present a plan to regain compliance. Meanwhile, ALT5 attributed the delayed quarterly report to an ongoing internal review it initially outlined in an August filing.

That document detailed issues linked to board structure, compensation, and a bylaw amendment affecting quorum requirements. There was also something about a case against a subsidiary in Rwanda and the personal bankruptcy of a former CFO.

Things became even more unclear when the company revealed to regulators that its auditor, Hudgens CPA, resigned on November 21, 2025. The firm had completed the second-quarter review in August and had discussed potential successors with ALT5 Sigma, but that did not quickly happen and may have caused the delay in the Q3 report.

Fortunately, they eventually settled on L J Soldinger Associates LLC, and the firm is now the current auditor. The LLC ultimately helped them audit, and on January 12 of this year, ALT5 Sigma successfully filed the missing Q3 report.

Nasdaq acknowledged that filing on January 14, 2026, and sent the company an official notification confirming it had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), then closed the matter.

