FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHOKXUSD

Almost half a billion shorts liquidated as bulls take over, What’s next?

2 mins read
790491
Almost half a billion shorts liquidated as bulls take over, What's next?

Contents

1. $476M shorts wiped as bulls pushes ETH
2. ETH ETFs see $337M inflows while Bitcoin funds bleed
Share link:

In this post:

  • Powell’s speech hinted at rate cuts, igniting a crypto rally.
  • This pushed Bitcoin above $117k and Ethereum to a record near $4,900.
  • Nearly $770M in positions were liquidated, with $476M in shorts wiped out as bears misjudged the rally.

The global crypto market did a major turnaround after bullish sentiments took over following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Powell used his final Jackson Hole address to hint at looming interest rate cuts. This ignited a sharp rally for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major altcoins. Data shows that nearly $770 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Bears got hammered the most during the fresh rally.

Bitcoin had been teetering near $112,000 last mid-week, but it roared back to breakthrough the $117 mark again. The cumulative digital assets market cap surged by more than 4% to regain $4 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 79% to stand at $261 billion. The Fear and Greed Index remained “Neutral” while inching towards “Greed” territory.

$476M shorts wiped as bulls pushes ETH 

According to the data shared by CoinGlass, more than $476 million of short bets were liquidated over the last 24 hours. The largest single liquidation order of ETH-USDT-SWAP, worth $10 million, happened on OKX.

Ethereum stole the spotlight as it skyrocketed nearly 15% to hit a fresh all-time high just shy of $4,900. The bull frenzy managed to demolish the record made back in 2021. ETH price is now running up by 42% on a YTD basis. It has outperformed Bitcoin gains of 24% in the same period. Ripple’s XRP is the only crypto among the top 10 that outdid Ethereum in the parallel spell. Ethereum is trading at an average price of $4,714 at the press time. Its 24-hour trading volume has spiked by 129% to hit $80.25 billion.

See also  Research reveals $40 million was exploited in arbitrage trading across Polymarket
Almost half a billion shorts liquidated as bulls take over, What's next?
Ethereum long and short liquidation, Source: CoinGlass.

Data shows that the market saw $384 million worth of long and short bets set on ETH price being liquidated over the last 24 hours. However, $272 million (71%) of the liquidated positions turn out to be short bets. This suggests that traders were hoping that Ethereum price would continue to struggle, but that was not the case.

ETH ETFs see $337M inflows while Bitcoin funds bleed

Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked US exchange-traded funds reported decoupling again. BTC ETFs saw $23.15 million flowing out of the funds on Friday. BlackRock’s IBIT was the only ETF that leaked funds. It posted almost $200 million in withdrawals. Meanwhile, Ark and 21shares bagged more than $65 million in inflows. BTC ETFs are on a streak of 6 days printing red indices.

On the other side, Ethereum ETFs recorded a huge inflow of $337.63 million on Friday. This suggests that investors have now shifted on ETH accumulation. Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, mentioned that ETH has now gained over 250% from April lows, outpacing Bitcoin. He added that the transactions on the Ethereum network jumped 63% in the past 30 days, while active addresses rose 26%. However, wallets holding over 10,000 ETH have risen by 200 since July. 

See also  Stocks flat after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting ends with security deal, and no ceasefire

Behind the noticeable surge sits Powell’s message from Jackson Hole. Instead of doubling down on inflation worries, the Fed chair noticed that the downside risks to employment are rising. He even cautioned that labor market stress can “materialize quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs.” These remarks fueled speculation that rate cuts could arrive as early as September. As of now, markets are now pricing in a chance of policy easing from the current 4.25%–4.5% range.

For crypto traders, the implications are pretty simple. Lower borrowing costs and looser liquidity conditions could extend the risk-asset rally into year-end.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan