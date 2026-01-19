Alibaba’s Qwen app wins praise as AI life assistant.

Recently, Alibaba released the updated Qwen mobile app. Most users reported a pleasant experience.

Wu Jia, the company’s vice-president for consumer AI, showcased the app’s features. She ordered 40 cups of milk tea via Qwen at the launch event.

Alibaba’s Qwen large language models (LLMs) were used to develop the mobile app. The Chinese tech company is trying to create an easy-to-use interface via its AI agent features.

After linking Qwen to apps like Taobao and Alipay, users can tell it to do tasks such as ordering drinks or paying bills, instead of swiping the screen repeatedly.

In addition, the app includes Taobao Shangou for delivery, Fliggy for travel, and Amap for maps. All the integrated services are within the group’s wide consumer network.

The Qwen app executes daily tasks smoothly

Alibaba found 400 daily real-world tasks that the Qwen app can manage. Some of the tasks include reserving restaurant tables and monitoring price fluctuations. Qwen is no longer a chatbot. It’s an AI-powered virtual life assistant ready to serve hundreds of millions of users.

Consumers praised the update. They called the Qwen app a key to Alibaba’s AI tools and services. It frees users from lengthy tasks like comparing prices across vendors. Yang Tao, who works in Nanjing’s new energy vehicle sector, said that ordering meals with Qwen was easy. He added that it would especially help senior citizens who struggle with using various apps.

Zhuang Shuai, founder and chief analyst at Bailian Consulting, said Alibaba’s new Qwen app might change online shopping. He believes that e-commerce will no longer rely only on clicks or price. Instead, success will depend on having enough products and services for AI to analyze and recommend.

Morgan Stanley recently predicts that Qwen is set to become a comprehensive AI super-app and life assistant. The bank predicts that consumer-facing (2C) applications and Agentic AI will take over the AI sector this year. Internet giants like ByteDance and Tencent are speeding up their 2C product releases.

Google and Walmart teamed up to help users find and buy products from the US supermarket using Google’s AI assistant, Gemini. In contrast, Alibaba’s Qwen app provides many services beyond just online shopping.

Alibaba’s goal to make its chatbot app a strong AI assistant that changes how people use smart devices seems successful, say users and experts. Qwen surpassed 100 million monthly active users within two months of its public beta launch in November.

Alibaba’s stock (ticker: BABA) closed trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $165.40. It recovered from recent lows with mid-week gains of 1.7%, lifting the price to $169.90.

Over the past year, Alibaba’s ADR has risen strongly by around 109%. The numbers indicate American investors’ interest in a foreign company, especially one in the AI and e-commerce sector.

