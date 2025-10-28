Albania’s AI minister is ‘pregnant with 83 children’ prime minister says

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama dropped a bombshell – the country’s AI minister, is now expecting no less than 83 children.

The digital offspring of Diella, the artificially intelligent member of his cabinet, will help lawmakers in Tirana make informed decisions.

Albania to assign AI assistant to each member of parliament

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) minister, an Albanian invention, is going to give birth to more than 80 babies, the Balkan nation’s long-standing head of government unveiled during an economic forum in Germany.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD), a conference that brings together international leaders from business, politics, and academia, Albania’s Premier broke the news:

“Diella is pregnant. And she is expecting 83 kids.”

Edi Rama explained these will serve as personal AI assistants to individual members of parliament (MPs) – “each for one member of our parliament,” as he put it.

They will “participate in parliamentary sessions, keep record of everything that is happening, inform and suggest to the MPs how to react,” he elaborated.

“These kids will have all the knowledge of their mom about the EU legislation and everything,” added Rama, who has been at the helm of the executive power in Tirana for well over a decade, during which Albania became a candidate for accession to the European Union.

Quoted by Albanian media and the British daily Independent on Monday, which posted a video excerpt of his statements on the weekend, he went even further in his detailed description of their tasks:

“When you go for a coffee – and we have much better coffee than Germany, so we go out for a coffee and forget to come back to work – this kid will tell you what has been said while you weren’t there, and if your name was mentioned and you have to counterattack someone.”

The event Edi Rama took part in is organized annually by a non-profit of the same name, led by German economist Lars-Hendrik Röller. He founded the BGD after leaving his post of economic advisor to then Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2022.

AI help to benefit Rama’s own party for now

While Rama claimed that every lawmaker will get an AI assistant. In reality, the 83 promised “Diella children” match exactly the number of deputies from his own Socialist Party of Albania (PS). The latter has a majority in the 140-member unicameral Albanian legislature.

The prime minister introduced Diella, an AI bot in essence, earlier this year, turning Albania into the first country on the planet to officially appoint one as a government member, a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, to be exact.

Announcing the latest addition to his fourth cabinet in September, as reported by Cryptopolitan, the Albanian leader made it clear Diella’s main responsibility will be to tackle corruption, particularly in public procurement, which is a major hurdle for his nation, slated for the EU’s next enlargement.

Diella is supposed to handle public tenders, which have been a key catalyst of the criminal phenomenon, by depriving its human colleagues of the privilege of deciding how to allocate and distribute state funds.

AI is incorruptible, Rama argued, insisting Diella, whose name derives from the Albanian word for sun, can help the Southeast European country to ensure fully transparent public spending. While hailed as an innovative initiative, the move was also met with skepticism.

Diella has been developed by the National Agency for Information Society of Albania. Presented in January 2025, it was initially implemented as a virtual assistant integrated into the electronic government system called eAlbania to support citizens with online services.

