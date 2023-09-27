AI’s Game-Changing Influence on the Future of Sports

TLDR AI revolutionizes player performance and injury prevention in sports.

AI-driven innovation enhances sports equipment design and optimization.

AI transforms athlete training with real-time monitoring and personalization.

The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and sports is revolutionizing the industry, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, engagement, and performance improvement. With the sports market’s valuation reaching $512.14 billion in 2023, fueled by the escalating interest in major sporting events like the Super Bowl, Champions League, Cricket World Cup, and Wimbledon, AI stands poised to be a game-changer in shaping the future of sports.

Here are five key AI trends that are driving this transformation

1. AI revolutionizes player performance and injury prevention

AI’s remarkable capacity for data analysis is harnessed to predict player performance and enhance injury prevention strategies. Major League Baseball employs Statcast, an AI tool that meticulously monitors player movements, pitch velocity, launch angles, and exit speeds, providing comprehensive data to players, coaches, and fans. Similarly, Stats Perform’s ProVision extends performance data to multiple sports, including cricket, enabling in-depth analysis and cross-format comparisons.

AI analytics also play a pivotal role in injury risk assessment and prevention. Sparta Science utilizes AI and high-speed force-plate systems to collect extensive data points, creating “Movement Signatures” for athletes. This informs optimized training programs. The NFL, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, has introduced the Digital Athlete, an AI tool that employs TV footage and sensors to enhance player safety. By creating digital replicas of athletes and employing machine learning and computer vision, it identifies impacts and suggests ways to minimize injuries.

2. AI Enhances sports equipment

AI-driven innovation extends to sports equipment, enhancing performance and fan engagement. Google’s Jacquard tag, embedded in shoe insoles, employs machine learning to monitor movements, translating them into the virtual world. In golf, Altair’s AI-powered solutions optimize club design, focusing on factors such as center of gravity, durability, and spin. This leads to the creation of clubs tailored to diverse player needs.

Tennis introduces the Hìtëkw tennis racquet, designed using text-to-image models like DALL·E and Midjourney, resulting in a lighter and stronger construction. In Formula 1, AI simulations powered by partners like AWS, Dell, and Oracle optimize race strategies by analyzing variables like weather, competitors, pit stops, track conditions, collisions, and mechanical issues. These simulations also identify car weaknesses and potential failures.

3. AI revolutionizes athlete training

Real-time monitoring, performance evaluation, and personalized training regimes are powered by AI, delivering remarkable benefits across various sports. In the NBA, tech firm Second Spectrum collaborates to employ AI-powered data for player and team performance assessment. HomeCourt, another NBA partner, utilizes AI to help basketball players refine their shooting techniques and monitor performance.

Seattle Sport Sciences evaluates soccer players’ skills using AI, measuring foot preference and collecting 23 touchpoints of player data. In golf, Xonic Golf’s app assesses golfers’ swings using computer vision AI algorithms, offering personalized tips based on biomechanics. These AI-driven solutions act as expert caddies, elevating athlete training and performance.

4. AI elevates fan engagement

AI-driven fan engagement is on the rise, catering to the increasing demand for personalized experiences. Wimbledon partnered with IBM to use AI for audio commentary and captions in online highlight videos. LaLiga leverages AI to offer fans data-driven insights through its Beyond Stats software portal, providing real-time player performance analysis, goal probabilities, personalized content, and AI-generated graphics during live broadcasts.

Arsenal’s “Robot Pires” chatbot interacts with fans on platforms like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Slack, offering match information, behind-the-scenes content, and player statistics in an engaging and interactive manner. AI transforms the fan experience, making it more immersive and tailored.

5. AI for fairer judging

AI is addressing the challenges of sports judging, introducing transparency and fairness. In boxing, Jabbr’s DeepStrike compiles extensive match data into 50 key metrics per fighter, detecting foul play like low blows or headbutts. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, AI assisted referees by tracking player positions through cameras and ball sensors.

At the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Fujitsu’s Judging Support System employed AI and 3-D sensors to convert gymnasts’ movements into numerical data, aiding judges in assessments. AI aims to eliminate human errors and biases, ensuring fairer sports judging.

The takeaway: AI and sports unite

The fusion of AI and sports continues to redefine the industry, reshaping how athletes perform, fans engage, and games are judged. With the global AI in sports market projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2030, AI’s role extends far beyond a buzzword; it is a transformative force poised to enhance every facet of the sports world. Notably, France’s approval of an AI surveillance bill for the 2024 Olympics underscores AI’s growing role in maintaining safety and security in sports events. The future of sports is AI-driven, promising innovation, accessibility, and unparalleled experiences for all stakeholders.